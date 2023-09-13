Global Slaked Lime Industry Research Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slaked Lime - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Slaked Lime Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Slaked Lime is on a remarkable growth trajectory. In 2022, it was valued at US$12.2 Billion, and it's poised to soar to a whopping US$16.7 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 3.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. We delve deeper into this market's dynamics by dissecting annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030 across various geographic regions.

Notably, the U.S. Slaked Lime market reached an impressive US$3.3 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is gearing up to hit a remarkable US$3.2 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2030. But it doesn't stop there. Japan and Canada are also poised for growth at 2.9% and 3.4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period.

Europe's key player, Germany, isn't far behind, with an anticipated 3.3% CAGR. For those seeking historical context, we've got you covered, with a comprehensive review of Slaked Lime sales from 2014 to 2021.

Our 16-year perspective, showcasing value sales percentages for 2014, 2023, and 2030, offers valuable insights into regional market trends and growth patterns. Stay ahead of the competition and navigate the Slaked Lime market confidently with our in-depth analysis.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

