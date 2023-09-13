Global Captive Portal Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: CP Offers Targeted Marketing Opportunities - Monetizing Wi-Fi Networks with Valuable Customer Insights

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Captive Portal Market by Offering (Platform, Services), End-use (Travel & Transportation, Hospitality & Leisure, Coworking Spaces, Shopping Malls & Retail Outlets, Entertainment, ISPs) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The captive portal market, focusing on network authentication and user engagement, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.4%.

Captive portals, the web pages users encounter when accessing public Wi-Fi or specific sites, are driving this expansion. They play a crucial role in user authentication and access control.

Secure and Controlled Access Fueling Captive Portal Market

The growing demand for secure and controlled access to public Wi-Fi networks has propelled the captive portal market. This dynamic industry caters to various sectors, including hospitality, transportation, education, healthcare, and retail. Its growth is fueled by factors such as enhanced network security, user data collection, engagement, legal compliance, and advanced analytics capabilities.

Leading Players Shaping the Captive Portal Landscape

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players in the captive portal market. Leading companies such as Cisco, Aruba, Extreme Network, and others are driving innovation and shaping the industry's future.

By offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services include professional and managed services. Captive portal services enable organizations to offload the burden of managing their network infrastructures and focus on their core businesses, thereby increasing their productivity. Services offered by professionals, specialists, or experts to support businesses are known as professional services.

They comprise survey, analysis, and consulting; network planning, design, and implementation services; and training, support, and maintenance services. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer complementary services for marketing captive portal. They are third-party IT service providers that remotely manage clients' IT infrastructure and systems for backup and recovery of business-critical data.

Professional Services offers a streamlined solution for optimizing your wired and wireless networks rapidly, enabling you to achieve the highest technological benefits in the shortest time frame.

Furthermore, it ensures the continued value of your network throughout its lifecycle. With a focus on scalability, the Professional Services team leverages extensive expertise, automation, and industry best practices to deliver designs that can seamlessly accommodate future technology advancements.

By hospitality & leisure, the others (rental units such as apartment, condos) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Captive portals in condos and rental places are increasingly sought as tenants expect reliable and convenient internet access within their living spaces.

By implementing a captive portal, condos and rental properties can provide tenants with easy connectivity to Wi-Fi networks, significantly improving their overall residential experience. Captive portals offer condos and rental places the opportunity to customize the user experience and strengthen their brand identity.

By utilizing captive portals, they can showcase property-specific details, services, and promotional messages on the captive portal page, ensuring a cohesive branding experience for tenants. This helps create a sense of belonging and enhances the overall impression of the property.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Companies operating in this region will benefit from flexible economic conditions, the industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization and technological adoption, all of which are expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region.

The growth of the captive portal market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising deployment of public Wi-Fi services. Asia-Pacific has a significant technology adoption rate and is expected to record the highest growth rate in the captive portal market over the next few years.

The increasing internet penetration, the hospitality and tourism industry, the retail sector, educational institutions, public venues, business environments, managed service providers, and government institutions drive the demand for captive portal solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Secure and Controlled Access to Wi-Fi Networks

Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi Monetization

Increasing Focus on Marketing Efforts Through Captive Portal to Drive Market Growth

Restraints

Compliance with Privacy Regulations

Opportunities

Captive Portal to Help Wi-Fi Analytics to Get More Customer Insights

Captive Portals to Offer Valuable Opportunities for Targeted Marketing

Challenges

Bandwidth Hogging to Impact Demand for Captive Portal

Presence of Fake or Malicious Captive Portals to Hinder Growth of Market

History of Captive Portal

Early Internet and Dial-Up Era

Rise of Wi-Fi and Need for Access Control

Emergence of Captive Portals

Authentication Methods and Evolution

Customization and User Experience

Expansion into New Sectors

Technological Advancements in Captive Portal Technology

Ecosystem Analysis

Platform Providers

Service Providers

System Integrators

Network Infrastructure Providers

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

End-users

Industry Use Cases

Use Case 1: Best Western Installed Fast and Compliant Guest Wi-Fi Networks with Performance Network

Use Case 2: McDonald's Belgium Partnered with Cisco Meraki, Purple, and SocialSpot to Provide Guest Wi-Fi to Visitors

Use Case 3: AGS Airports Introduced an Enhanced Wi-Fi Service by Leveraging Purple Wi-Fi Solutions

Use Case 4: GlobalReach Deployed High-Performance Public Wi-Fi for LinkNYC

Use Case 5: Walmart Canada Deployed Purple Guest Wi-Fi to Elevate Guest Wi-Fi Experience

Regulatory Landscape

ISO/TC 184/SC 4

ISO/TC 184

General Personal Data Protection Law (GPDP)

California Data Privacy Protection Act

GDPR

Future Directions of Captive Portal Market Landscape

Captive Portal Roadmap Till 2030

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Future of Wi-Fi Advertising

Different Types of Click-To-Login Portal

Username and Password

Social Media Login

Email Verification

SMS Verification

Voucher or Ticket Codes

Mac Address Authentication

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Company Profiles

Vendor-Native Captive Portal Providers

Cisco

Aruba Networks

Arista Networks

Extreme Networks

Juniper Networks

External Captive Portal Providers

Purple AI

Enea

Boingo

Netgear

Ironwifi

Global Reach

Cloud4Wi

Skyfii

Gozone

Adentro

Anuvu

Spotipo

Nexnet Solutions

Performance Network

Cloudi-Fi

Wifigem

Satcom Direct

Intelsat

Raylife

Watchguard

Grandstream

Keenetic

