Global Captive Portal Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: CP Offers Targeted Marketing Opportunities - Monetizing Wi-Fi Networks with Valuable Customer Insights

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Captive Portal Market by Offering (Platform, Services), End-use (Travel & Transportation, Hospitality & Leisure, Coworking Spaces, Shopping Malls & Retail Outlets, Entertainment, ISPs) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The captive portal market, focusing on network authentication and user engagement, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.4%.
Captive portals, the web pages users encounter when accessing public Wi-Fi or specific sites, are driving this expansion. They play a crucial role in user authentication and access control.
Secure and Controlled Access Fueling Captive Portal Market
The growing demand for secure and controlled access to public Wi-Fi networks has propelled the captive portal market. This dynamic industry caters to various sectors, including hospitality, transportation, education, healthcare, and retail. Its growth is fueled by factors such as enhanced network security, user data collection, engagement, legal compliance, and advanced analytics capabilities.
Leading Players Shaping the Captive Portal Landscape
The report provides an in-depth analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players in the captive portal market. Leading companies such as Cisco, Aruba, Extreme Network, and others are driving innovation and shaping the industry's future.
By offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Services include professional and managed services. Captive portal services enable organizations to offload the burden of managing their network infrastructures and focus on their core businesses, thereby increasing their productivity. Services offered by professionals, specialists, or experts to support businesses are known as professional services.
They comprise survey, analysis, and consulting; network planning, design, and implementation services; and training, support, and maintenance services. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer complementary services for marketing captive portal. They are third-party IT service providers that remotely manage clients' IT infrastructure and systems for backup and recovery of business-critical data.
Professional Services offers a streamlined solution for optimizing your wired and wireless networks rapidly, enabling you to achieve the highest technological benefits in the shortest time frame.
Furthermore, it ensures the continued value of your network throughout its lifecycle. With a focus on scalability, the Professional Services team leverages extensive expertise, automation, and industry best practices to deliver designs that can seamlessly accommodate future technology advancements.
By hospitality & leisure, the others (rental units such as apartment, condos) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Captive portals in condos and rental places are increasingly sought as tenants expect reliable and convenient internet access within their living spaces.
By implementing a captive portal, condos and rental properties can provide tenants with easy connectivity to Wi-Fi networks, significantly improving their overall residential experience. Captive portals offer condos and rental places the opportunity to customize the user experience and strengthen their brand identity.
By utilizing captive portals, they can showcase property-specific details, services, and promotional messages on the captive portal page, ensuring a cohesive branding experience for tenants. This helps create a sense of belonging and enhances the overall impression of the property.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Companies operating in this region will benefit from flexible economic conditions, the industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization and technological adoption, all of which are expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region.
The growth of the captive portal market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising deployment of public Wi-Fi services. Asia-Pacific has a significant technology adoption rate and is expected to record the highest growth rate in the captive portal market over the next few years.
The increasing internet penetration, the hospitality and tourism industry, the retail sector, educational institutions, public venues, business environments, managed service providers, and government institutions drive the demand for captive portal solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|248
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$0.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Secure and Controlled Access to Wi-Fi Networks
- Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi Monetization
- Increasing Focus on Marketing Efforts Through Captive Portal to Drive Market Growth
Restraints
- Compliance with Privacy Regulations
Opportunities
- Captive Portal to Help Wi-Fi Analytics to Get More Customer Insights
- Captive Portals to Offer Valuable Opportunities for Targeted Marketing
Challenges
- Bandwidth Hogging to Impact Demand for Captive Portal
- Presence of Fake or Malicious Captive Portals to Hinder Growth of Market
History of Captive Portal
- Early Internet and Dial-Up Era
- Rise of Wi-Fi and Need for Access Control
- Emergence of Captive Portals
- Authentication Methods and Evolution
- Customization and User Experience
- Expansion into New Sectors
- Technological Advancements in Captive Portal Technology
Ecosystem Analysis
- Platform Providers
- Service Providers
- System Integrators
- Network Infrastructure Providers
- Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
- End-users
Industry Use Cases
- Use Case 1: Best Western Installed Fast and Compliant Guest Wi-Fi Networks with Performance Network
- Use Case 2: McDonald's Belgium Partnered with Cisco Meraki, Purple, and SocialSpot to Provide Guest Wi-Fi to Visitors
- Use Case 3: AGS Airports Introduced an Enhanced Wi-Fi Service by Leveraging Purple Wi-Fi Solutions
- Use Case 4: GlobalReach Deployed High-Performance Public Wi-Fi for LinkNYC
- Use Case 5: Walmart Canada Deployed Purple Guest Wi-Fi to Elevate Guest Wi-Fi Experience
Regulatory Landscape
- ISO/TC 184/SC 4
- ISO/TC 184
- General Personal Data Protection Law (GPDP)
- California Data Privacy Protection Act
- GDPR
Future Directions of Captive Portal Market Landscape
- Captive Portal Roadmap Till 2030
- Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)
- Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)
- Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)
- Future of Wi-Fi Advertising
Different Types of Click-To-Login Portal
- Username and Password
- Social Media Login
- Email Verification
- SMS Verification
- Voucher or Ticket Codes
- Mac Address Authentication
- Single Sign-On (SSO)
Company Profiles
Vendor-Native Captive Portal Providers
- Cisco
- Aruba Networks
- Arista Networks
- Extreme Networks
- Juniper Networks
External Captive Portal Providers
- Purple AI
- Enea
- Boingo
- Netgear
- Ironwifi
- Global Reach
- Cloud4Wi
- Skyfii
- Gozone
- Adentro
- Anuvu
- Spotipo
- Nexnet Solutions
- Performance Network
- Cloudi-Fi
- Wifigem
- Satcom Direct
- Intelsat
- Raylife
- Watchguard
- Grandstream
- Keenetic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dilc8c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment