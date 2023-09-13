Satellite Navigation System Market Global Forecast to 2028: Integrating Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision to Enhance Accuracy and Reliability

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Navigation System Market by Constellation, Solution and Orbit: Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report delves into the satellite navigation system market, projecting substantial growth from USD 61.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 75.5 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to technological advancements in navigation satellites and ground systems.

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Segment to Witness Highest CAGR:

The Medium Earth Orbit segment is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. MEO satellites, widely used in navigation systems such as the US Global Positioning System (GPS) and the European Galileo system, play a crucial role. Galileo facilitates navigation and communication across Europe, serving various tasks including tracking large aircraft and providing smartphone directions. Employing multiple satellites, Galileo covers substantial portions of the Earth's surface simultaneously.

Global Positioning Navigation Satellite Segment Dominates by Constellation:

The Global Positioning Navigation Satellite segment is expected to dominate the market share by constellation throughout the forecast period. These satellite constellations are spatially distributed groups designed to offer extensive coverage, highly accurate positioning, timing, and navigation services to ground users. These constellations, involving multiple satellites working in unison, ensure continuous and precise object location determination on Earth's surface.

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share:

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2023. China leads the way in Asia Pacific, boasting a substantial number of companies and startups in the industry. With its focus on satellite navigation system advancement and self-reliance, China is instrumental in driving the market's growth. The region's expansion is attributed to the rising demand for satellite-based services, encompassing navigation, communication, and remote sensing.

Prominent Companies in the Satellite Navigation System Market:

Key companies include Raytheon Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and L3Harris Technologies (US), among others.

Research Coverage:

The report extensively covers the Satellite Navigation System Market, categorizing it by solution (system, services), constellation (global, regional, augmented), orbit (Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Earth orbit, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World). It meticulously examines key factors influencing market growth, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report analyzes major industry players, offering insights into their business overview, solutions, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and recent developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the Satellite Navigation System market ecosystem.

The Report Provides Insights on the Following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive details about top players' Satellite Navigation Systems

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, research, development activities, and new product & service launches

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative markets across various regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information on new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Precise Positioning and Navigation Data in Various Industries

Technological Advancements in Navigation Satellites and Ground Stations

Rapid Development of Space Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Unified Regulations and Government Policies

Opportunities

Integrating Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to Enhance Accuracy and Reliability

Exploring New Business Models and Revenue Streams Through Value-Added Services and Customized Solution

Increasing Government Investments in Space Agencies

Challenges

Regulatory Guidelines Related to Frequency Allocation and Spectrum Management

High Initial Costs for Deploying Satellite Navigation Infrastructure and Developing Compatible Receivers

Criticality of Electronic Information Security and Risks of Hacking

Challenges Associated with Rapid Change or Deployment of New Satellite Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Satellite Navigation System Market - Increasing Use of Satellite Navigation Systems in Navigation Applications to Drive Market

Satellite Navigation System Market, by Constellation - Global Navigation Satellite Constellation Segment to Drive Market

Satellite Navigation System Market, by Orbit - Medium Earth Orbit Segment to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Satellite Navigation System Market, by Country - Indian Satellite Navigation System Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoofing Technologies

Cloud-based Services and Connectivity

Supporting Technologies

AI in Satellite Ground Stations

Use Case Analysis

Use Case 1: Tomtom Navigation Service

Use Case 2: Satellite Ground Station for IoT

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Supergps

Advanced Ground Stations

Integration with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Cloud-based Services

Impact of Megatrends

Satellite Internet of Things

Relevant Manufacturing

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Broadcom Inc.

Cobham Limited

ComNav Technology Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran SA

Septentrio

Stonex Srl

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

Swift Navigation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales

TomTom International BV

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

u-blox

