Europe Sausage Casings (Artificial, Natural) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in the Emergence of Vegetarian Sausage Casings

Europe sausage casings market is projected to reach $2.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe sausage casings market across ten major countries, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.

The sausage casing industry is influenced by various factors, driving its growth. Sausage manufacturers increasingly prefer artificial casings, benefiting from their convenience and versatility. Europe's rising meat production and consumption, coupled with the popularity of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products, further stimulate the market.

However, challenges and restraints exist, primarily related to the complexities associated with using natural sausage casings. On the bright side, opportunities arise with the emergence of vegetarian sausage casings, catering to evolving dietary preferences.

Yet, the industry faces animal disease and health concerns that pose challenges to its growth. Additionally, pricing analysis reveals distinct considerations for artificial and natural sausage casings, reflecting the competitive dynamics within the market.

Based on type, the Europe sausages casings market is segmented into artificial sausage casings and natural sausage casings. In 2023, the artificial sausage casings segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe sausage casings market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of processed meat, the growing demand for vegan sausages, and the increasing preference for artificial casings over natural casings from casing manufacturers due to their consistency & stability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the artificial sausage casings segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the emergence of vegetarian casings.



Based on application, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into animal-based sausages and plant-based sausages. In 2023, the animal-based sausages segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe sausage casings market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to increased animal meat consumption, the rising urban population, the high popularity of collagen casings, and increased consumer preference for a protein-rich diet. However, the plant-based sausages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the consumer shift toward healthy, tasty, sustainable, and environment-friendly varieties of sausages.



Based on distribution channel, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2023, the offline segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe sausage casings market.

The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of modern groceries offering high-quality food products, a wide range of food products, and consumer preference for shopping offline due to the enhanced shopping experience offered by these channels.



Based on end user, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into food-processing companies, food service providers, food retailers, and other end users. In 2023, the food-processing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe sausage casings market.

The increasing demand for processed sausages has led to the large-scale production of sausages, driving the demand for sausage casings from food-processing companies. Moreover, the growing preference for innovative food options, increased automation in sausage production, and maximized production efficiencies further support this segment's leading position.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the ten major countries: Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Austria, and rest of Europe.

The Netherlands is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the modernization of the meat processing industry, including the adoption of high-tech slaughter lines and the increasing demand for plant-based sausages.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current revenue generated by sausage casings in Europe-?

At what rate is the Europe sausage casings demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the Europe sausage casings market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels?

What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, application, distribution channel, and end user are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market- Which countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Europe sausage casings market?

Who are the major players in the Europe sausage casings market

What are their specific product offerings in this market?

