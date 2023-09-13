Bavarian Nordic Awarded Another Contract to Supply Smallpox Vaccines for EU Strategic Reserve

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 13, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today, that it has been awarded another contract valued at more than EUR 11 million to supply its MVA-BN® smallpox vaccine to rescEU, a strategic reserve within the European Union (EU).

This order follows an initial contract awarded in June 2023 and is also for delivery in 2024. The vaccines will be stockpiled in another EU country thus expanding the EU’s capability to respond to biological threats and emergencies in the future by enabling rapid deployment of medical countermeasures to its member states and other countries participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “We are pleased to continue supporting the initiative from EU to build a stockpile of smallpox vaccines across Europe. While our partnership with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has focused on mitigating the immediate risk arising from the mpox outbreak in 2022, our recent contracts with rescEU serve to provide a long-term readiness to respond to future health crises. This obviously secures another order for next year confirming an ongoing demand, but also the transition to stockpiling for future outbreaks, which we see as a growing trend with other countries and organizations.”

About the smallpox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX® in Europe, JYNNEOS® in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE® in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. In addition to smallpox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission have also approved the vaccine for use against mpox as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

About rescEU

RescEU is part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, established by the European Commission as a safety net to protect citizens from disasters and manage emerging risks. It includes, among others, reserves of medical countermeasures which can be deployed in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

