Japan Youth Gamers Report 2023: Youth Gamers Play an Average of 8 Hours Per Week on Mobile Devices, Compared to 6.5 Hours on PC and Consoles

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Youth Gamers" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the world of Japanese youth gamers and their parents' perceptions of video games. It unveils insights into the behavior of Japanese youth gamers, which differs from that of older gamers, in areas such as eSports, game discovery, game choices, device preferences, gaming time, game live streaming, opinions on game regulations, and concerns related to game addiction.

Key Insights from the Report:

Most youth gamers prefer console gaming (72%), followed by mobile (64%) and PC (15%). Parents are more inclined toward consoles due to greater visibility and control over gaming content.

Youth gamers play an average of 8 hours per week on mobile devices, compared to 6.5 hours on PC and consoles.

Japanese youth are more receptive to foreign game titles, eSports, game live streaming, and VTubers compared to adult gamers. Approximately 46% of Japanese youth are interested in eSports and competitive games, in contrast to 12% of overall Japanese gamers.

Premium games continue to hold significant importance in Japan, primarily due to the popularity of consoles. They remain the most popular individual purchase among youth gamers.

Parents in Japan are generally accepting of video games as entertainment and are often gamers themselves.

Both parents and youth believe that control over children's game time should be managed by families rather than by the government or game companies. Approximately 66.9% of parents and 45.8% of youth agree with this sentiment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

Key Growth Drivers & Inhibitors for Gaming Among Youth

3. Overview of Youth Population and Youth Gamers in Japan

Overall Population Trends and Youth Population in Japan

4. Youth Gamers in Japan: Methodology and Market Model

Market Model and Methodology Sources

Number of Japanese Youth Gamers by Age, Gender, and Platforms

5. Youth Gamer Profile and Behavior

Highlights of Youth Gaming Behavior

Most Popular Gaming Platforms

Gaming Behaviors and Influencing Factors

Popular Titles by Platforms

Perception of Gaming-related Companies and Game-related IPs

In-Game Purchases and Spending Behavior

6. A Day in The Life of Japanese Youth

Overview of Typical Daily Activities of Japanese Youth on School and Non-School Days

Preferred Leisure Activities Apart from Video Games

Allowance For Gaming

7. Youth Opinion on Esports and Game Livestreaming

Engagement with Esports

Engagement with Game Livestreaming (including Livestreamers or VTubers)

8. Parents' General Opinion Towards Gaming

Familiarity with Gaming

Opinions Towards Gaming Personally and Gaming Among Youth

Familiarity with Parental Controls

Opinions on STEM-Related Gaming Professions

9. Opinions on Game Regulations and Addiction

Related Regulation on Youth's Gaming Time

Opinions on Game Regulations, CERO Game Ratings, and Game Addiction

Game Addiction and Antisocial Behaviors in Japan

10. Developer Actions to Succeed with Japan's Youth Gamers

Companies Mentioned

Bandai Namco

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)

Dentsu

Disney

DreamHack

Gakken Institute of Education

Japan esports Union (JeSU)

Japan Online Game Association (JOGA)

Konami

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

Mobile Content Forum (MCF)

NASEF

National Institute for Educational Policy Research

Nifty

Nintendo

NTT

Riot Games

Sega

Sony

Sony Music Entertainment

Statistics Japan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqz7tt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment