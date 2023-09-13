One Identity Named as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security since 2007, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM) for its One Identity Safeguard offering. This is the company’s fifth consecutive year being positioned in this report, receiving recognition based on its Completeness Of Vision and Ability To Execute*.

Research shows that 41% of companies deploy at least 25 different systems to manage access rights, with 70% of companies paying for identity security tools they’re not actively using. Facing economic pressures, a higher risk of ransomware attacks and impending federal regulations, organizations need to be able to move quickly and confidently to get control over their environments. As one of the first companies to integrate PAM into a more comprehensive strategy, One Identity’s Safeguard offering leads the way for companies to adapt quickly to this changing landscape.

Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity, said, "One Identity’s progressive approach to privileged access management centers on the convergence of unified identity strategies, empowering organizations to attain unparalleled visibility, insights and control over identity sprawl. Our ability to pivot in response to shifting market dynamics over the years underscores our unwavering commitment to customer excellence amid an ever-changing attack landscape."

In addition, Safeguard provides quick time-to-value for security teams, with effortless integration into already-existing tech stacks to help users to gain a richer understanding of their organizations’ identities and manage security concerns while reducing complexity. Safeguard’s architecture also makes it easy for teams to scale their security structure, with open-source tools and API-centric design further enabling interoperability and adaptability.

Moving into 2024, One Identity will continue to introduce enhancements to its PAM solution that fulfill One Identity’s unified identity security vision.

For more information on One Identity Safeguard privileged access management solutions, visit the One Identity website .

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Felix Gaehtgens, James Hoover, Michael Kelley, Brian Guthrie, Abhyuday Data, Published 5 September 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .