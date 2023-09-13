InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Reliq Health’s Signing of Significant New Contract with a Leading US healthcare Company with 75 Locations in 8 States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed a significant new contract with a leading US healthcare company. Rated among the top facilities in the United States, this new client, with 75 locations in 8 States, provides integrated services across a wide range of care facilities including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, dialysis, long-term care, memory care and home health.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with video comments from Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. If you are unable to view this video, please watch on InvestmentPitch Media’s YouTube channel at this link: ( click here )

Starting with Kentucky, a state with very high rates of hypertension and diabetes, particularly among seniors, the company expects to add more than 25,000 new patients to its iUGO Care platform during the first 12 months, with implementation plans for the remaining facilities in the other seven states to be finalized with the client in the new year. Reliq will be providing Remote Patient Monitoring, Remote Therapeutic Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Behavioural Health Integration and Transitional Care Management to patients both in-facility and in the community.

Onboarding will begin in the next quarter, which will generate revenues of $65 per patient per month at an approximate gross margin of 70%.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar healthcare market. The company’s powerful iUGO CARE platform for care coordination and home healthcare integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with intuitive mobile apps and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators, allowing complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $0.445. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com . Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, including a news release service, to position your company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Reliq Health Technologies has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.