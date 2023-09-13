Kidney Stone Management Devices Market to Hit US$ 2,505.11 Million By 2030 | Research Insights

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global K idney S tone M anagement D evices M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Factors such as the growing preference for non-invasive procedures and the prevalence of kidney stone diseases are accelerating the demand for kidney stone management devices, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the kidney stone management devices market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 2,505.11 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 1,724.51 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of kidney stone management devices for the diagnosis of kidney stones, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the kidney stone management devices market.

Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and acid salts that stick together in concentrated urine. Kidney stone management devices are specialized medical tools and equipment that help in the diagnosis, treatment, and removal of kidney stones. These devices are used by healthcare professionals including urologists and nephrologists, to effectively manage kidney stones and provide relief to patients.

Such types of devices play a crucial role in the management of kidney stones, allowing for effective stone fragmentation, removal, and prevention of recurrent stone formation. Kidney stone management devices product manufacturers at the global level are increasingly investing in the technological innovations of kidney stone management device products, which are ideal for accurate and timely diagnosis of kidney stones. Therefore, the launch of new products with upgraded technology will create a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global kidney stone management devices market in the upcoming years.

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 2,505.11 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.8% By Stone Type Calcium oxalate, Uric acid, Struvite, and Cystine By Product Type Lithotripters (Ultrasonic, Ballistic, Combination Lithotripters, Electrohydraulic Lithotripters), Stone Retrieval Devices, Urinary Stents, and Others By Treatment Type Shock Wave Lithotripsy (SWL), Ureteroscopy (URS), Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PNL), and Others By End User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cook Medical, Olympus, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Coloplast Corp, DirexGroup., EDAP TMS, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., and Dornier MedTech.

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Segmentation Details:

Based on stone Type, the calcium oxalate segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Calcium oxalate is formed when oxalate binds to calcium while urine is produced by the kidneys, and it is the most common type of stone. The factors causing this type of kidney stone are high doses of vitamin D intake, intestinal bypass surgery, and several metabolic disorders. For instance, according to the data published by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the total number of bariatric surgeries increased from 198,651 in 2020 to 262,893 in 2021 in the North American region. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Based on Product Type, the lithotripters segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The benefits associated with lithotripters included ease of use, noninvasive nature, and high efficiency in the treatment of stones. Thus, due to the above-mentioned factors the demand for lithotripters in kidney stone management has increased to ensure accurate results in the treatment, in turn, is driving the segment growth.

Based on Treatment Type, the shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) segment accounted for the largest market share in the global kidney stone management devices market. SWL is a nonsurgical technique for treating kidney stone diseases. The rising preference for nonsurgical or minimally invasive surgeries among patients has increased the demand for shock wave lithotripsy treatment. This, in turn, favors the growth of the segment.

Based on End users, in the year 2022, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of 43.25% in the kidney stone management devices market. Hospitals are major end users of kidney stone management devices. Kidney stone management devices are used in hospitals within various departments including urology, nephrology, and surgery. Furthermore, hospitals typically have specialized equipment and skilled healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat kidney stones effectively, which in turn drives the segment growth.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The growth is driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the rise in kidney stone diseases and the adoption of advanced technology for the treatment of kidney stones has increased the demand for kidney stone management devices, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, Company, Cook Medical, Olympus, and STORZ MEDICAL AG are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the kidney stone management devices market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing prevalence rate, changing lifestyles, and technological advancements among others. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In September 2019, Dornier MedTech, a urology firm, and expert in kidney stone therapy, introduced the innovative OptiVision technology for the Dornier Delta III. This device is the first imaging system that uses post-processing made exclusively to enhance stone therapy results.

In June 2020, Olympus, introduced the application of a thulium fiber laser technology design named Soltive Laser System (Soltive SuperPulsed Laser System).

Key Market Takeaways

Based on stone type, the calcium oxalate segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the kidney stone management devices market statistics in 2022.

Based on product type, the lithotripters segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of kidney stone management devices market statistics during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By end user hospitals segment is anticipated to contribute the largest share of 43.25% of the market growth in 2022.

North America accounted for the highest market share at 35.15% and was valued at USD 606.16 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 884.05 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 66.05% during the base year of 2022.

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR of 5.3% % during the forecast period due to the large population base and increasing awareness about kidney stone management devices.

List of Major Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cook Medical

Olympus

STORZ MEDICAL AG

Coloplast Corp

DirexGroup.

EDAP TMS

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

Dornier MedTech.

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Segmentation:

By Stone Type Calcium oxalate Uric acid Struvite Cystine

By Product Type Lithotripters Ultrasonic Ballistic Combination lithotripters Electrohydraulic lithotripters Stone retrieval devices Urinary stents Others

By Treatment Type Shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) Ureteroscopy (URS) Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PNL) Others

By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory surgery centers



Frequently Asked Questions in the Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Report

What was the market size of kidney stone management devices in 2022? In 2022, the market size of kidney stone management devices was USD 1,724.51 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for kidney stone management devices by 2030? In 2030, the market size of kidney stone management devices is expected to reach 2,505.11 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the kidney stone management devices market? The high cost of products and devices is likely to deter kidney stone management devices market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the kidney stone management devices market, by product type? In 2022, the lithotripters segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall kidney stone management devices market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share of the market? North America accounted for the largest market share in the kidney stone management devices market.



