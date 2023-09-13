Global Point of Sale Equipment Market 2023-2030: Small Businesses Embrace Point of Sale Solutions, Creating Opportunities for Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Sale Equipment Market by Product Type (Fixed POS Terminals, Mobile POS Terminals, Pocket POS Terminals), Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Point of Sale Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 90.56 billion in 2022, USD 97.19 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.59% to reach USD 162.63 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Point of Sale Equipment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market is studied across Fixed POS Terminals, Mobile POS Terminals, Pocket POS Terminals, and POS GPS/GPRS Terminals. The Fixed POS Terminals commanded the largest market share of 58.39% in 2022, followed by Mobile POS Terminals.

Based on Component, the market is studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware commanded largest market share of 75.43% in 2022, followed by Software.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Cloud and On-premise. The On-premise commanded the largest market share of 70.78% in 2022, followed by the Cloud.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution. The Retail commanded largest market share of 67.92% in 2022, followed by Warehouse/Distribution.

The Asia-Pacific commanded largest market share of 44.27% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Urbanization and Growth in the Organized Retail Sector

Expanding Digitization And Growing Preference for Seamless and Contactless Payments

Increasing Penetration of Mobile POS and Demand for e-Commerce-Friendly POS Systems

Restraints

High Cost of Upgradation and Standardization of Equipment

Opportunities

Growing Interest in POS Solutions Among Small Businesses

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based POS Systems and Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in POS Systems

Challenges

Growing Concerns Related to Data Security

Competitive Portfolio

Agilysys, Inc.

Aptos, LLC

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Cegid Group

Ctac N.V.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

GK Software SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor Inc.

INGENICO Group S.A.

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Global Technology Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

Square Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone, Inc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $97.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $162.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3f0nh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment