Global Marketing Automation for Financial Services Market 2023-2030: Tech-Powered Finance - Exploring the Role of AI and Cloud in Marketing Automation

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marketing Automation for Financial Services Market by Offerings, Deployment Type, Application, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Marketing Automation for Financial Services Market size was estimated at USD 4.56 billion in 2022, USD 4.93 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% to reach USD 8.87 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Marketing Automation for Financial Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Offerings, the market is studied across Content Marketing Platform, Cross Channel Campaign Management, Lead-to-Revenue Management, Marketing Resource Management, Real-time Interaction Management, and Channel Marketing Automation. The Content Marketing Platform is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is studied across Cloud and On-Premises. The Cloud is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Lead Management, and Reporting & Analytics. Campaign Management is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Brokerage Firms, Credit Unions, Internet Banks, Mortgage Companies, Retail & Commercial Banks, and Savings & Loans Associations. The Savings & Loans Associations is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for higher efficiency and alleviated human error

Growing need for personalized marketing to reach specific audiences

Rising use of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud technologies

Restraints

Issues related to privacy and security

Opportunities

Surging adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Increasing adoption of marketing automation among SMEs

Challenges

Difficulty in processing data for marketing automation vendors

Competitive Portfolio



Act-On Software, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Aritic by DataAegis Software Pvt Ltd.

Calyx Technology, Inc.

Cetrix Cloud Services

Fiserv, Inc.

Lead Liaison LLC

LeadSquared Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NOVICAP Limited

Resulticks Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

SalesPanda

Seismic Software Holdings, Inc.

Total Expert Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3a5gw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment