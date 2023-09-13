Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market 2023-2030: Monoclonal Antibodies Lead Surge in Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market, Monitored by Comprehensive Vendor Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market by Disease Type, Product, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1.70 billion in 2022, USD 1.87 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.38% to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Disease Type, the market is studied across Acute Graft Versus Host Disease and Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease. The Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors. The Monoclonal Antibodies are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. Hospital Pharmacies are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increases in air cargo revenue and tonnage to boost bulky and heavy cargo

A growing number of allogeneic transplantations

Rising number of patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants

Restraints

Disruption through digitization and demand to speed up the movement of goods across the globe

Competition from other transport modes

Clinical advancements in the treatment procedure

Opportunities

Growth of cargo services in emerging markets

Technological developments in new aircraft technologies and digitization

Challenges

Trade tensions and increasing industry regulation

Competitive Portfolio

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ElsaLys Biotech SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Mallinckrodt LLC

Merck KGaA

Mesoblast Limited

Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG

Novartis AG

Ocugen, Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Soligenix, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl5et7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment