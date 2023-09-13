Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market 2023-2030: Monoclonal Antibodies Lead Surge in Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market, Monitored by Comprehensive Vendor Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market by Disease Type, Product, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1.70 billion in 2022, USD 1.87 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.38% to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Disease Type, the market is studied across Acute Graft Versus Host Disease and Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease. The Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on Product, the market is studied across Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors. The Monoclonal Antibodies are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on End-User, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. Hospital Pharmacies are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
- The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- A growing number of allogeneic transplantations
- Rising number of patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants
Restraints
- Clinical advancements in the treatment procedure
Opportunities
Challenges
- Trade tensions and increasing industry regulation
Competitive Portfolio
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- ElsaLys Biotech SA
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Mallinckrodt LLC
- Merck KGaA
- Mesoblast Limited
- Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG
- Novartis AG
- Ocugen, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Soligenix, Inc.
