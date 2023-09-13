Vantiq and OPTAC-X Partnership Set to Transform Real-Time Emergency Response

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq, a trailblazer in real-time applications, and OPTAC-X, a telehealth leader with remote physician and tele-expert networks, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of real-time emergency response. This collaboration will pave the way for a new era of remote assistance, predictive analysis, and situational awareness, driving unparalleled advancements in life-saving capabilities.



Charged with performing advanced lifesaving procedures and prolonged field care in remote conditions, military medics and civilian first responders often face complex medical issues; but without the immediate aid of physicians, surgeons, specialists and advanced medical facilities, many lives are lost in the field. This partnership between Vantiq and OPTAC-X reimagines these critical situations by harnessing the power of real-time data processing, situational awareness, and remote assistance technologies. By integrating Vantiq’s real-time, event-driven platform with OPTAC-X's trailblazing telehealth technology, OPTAC-X’s network of physicians can see and hear what’s happening at the first responder’s remote location, enabling them to provide invaluable field care feedback that saves lives.

"This partnership between Vantiq and OPTAC-X is a game-changing moment for the field of emergency response," said Vantiq Chief Health Officer Dr. Ryan Vega. "Combining our technological capabilities will usher in a new paradigm in real-time emergency services that will have a profound impact on public safety."

Now, emergency responders and medical professionals will be able to provide real-time guidance to on-site personnel, providing specialist expertise precisely when and where it's needed most. By aggregating data from various sources (including sensors, wearables, and IoT devices), the integrated platform will offer a comprehensive view of the emergency as it unfolds. Emergency room facilities will also gain a comprehensive understanding of unfolding situations so they can proactively allocate resources and prepare for potential scenarios before the patient arrives.

"Our collaboration with Vantiq opens up unprecedented opportunities to elevate emergency response capabilities,” said Dr. Patrick Fullerton, founder and CEO of OPTAC-X. “Vantiq’s ability to stream critical data and analysis in real time to OPTAC-X’s network of physicians and other experts empowers decision-making that will save lives."

As the world faces evolving healthcare challenges, this collaboration leverages advanced AI, real-time data analysis, and communications technology to make a tangible difference where it matters most.

About Vantiq:

Vantiq's real-time platform enables contextually relevant and situationally aware software applications that can sense, analyze, and act on data for mission critical outcomes. Vantiq's agile and low-code platform empowers organizations to bring their innovative ideas to life quickly and efficiently, reducing development time, cost and complexity.

Visit Vantiq's website at https://vantiq.com to explore the features and possibilities of our platform and embrace the future of real-time insights.

About OPTAC-X:

OPTAC-X, Inc. is a veteran-owned company delivering new standards for reliability and access in hardened resilience for telehealth and remote assistance with its remote physician and tele-expert networks. OPTAC-X provides a worldwide, resilient, high-speed, digital network (VSAT, Gen 4 & 5 LTE and terrestrial IP) to ensure that telemedicine and tele-experts are always connected to the teams they support. Leveraging the extensive military service and skill of its founders, OPTAC-X was created in 2021 and is mission-driven to increase access to critical medical care and save lives. For more information, please visit https://optacx.com.

