Oscilloscope Market to Hit US$ 3,231.21 Million By 2030 | Updated Insights Report

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Oscilloscope Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 2,297.51 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 3,231.21 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.60%.

Oscilloscope is a device employed to monitor the change of wave in the form of electrical signals and display as amplitude, voltage on Y- axis with respect to time on X-axis. Moreover, oscilloscopes analyze waveforms in the form of various parameters including frequency, peak-to-peak amplitude, RMS, rise time and others. In addition, non-electrical signals in the form of mechatronics such as temperature, strain, vibration, or current are converted into voltage.

For instance, Yokogawa Electric Corp. delivers wide range of oscilloscopes based on different bandwidths, up to eight channels plus sixteen logic input oscilloscopes.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 3,231.21 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.60% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Agilent Technologies Inc., Keysight Technologies, Teledyne LeCroy Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, National Instruments Corp., ZTEC Instruments, RIGOL Technologies, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Fluke Corp., Tektronix, Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Pico technology Ltd., Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd., BK Precision, Digimess Instruments, Hantek, and Texas Instruments Inc. By Type Analog and Digital By Component Hardware and Software By End User Engineering, Medical & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Electrical & Electronics, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Oscilloscope Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for oscilloscope in healthcare sector is driving the market growth

Growing application of oscilloscope in various end use industries is driving the market growth

Restraints

Operational limitations associated with oscilloscope is hindering the market growth

Opportunities

Rising adoption of 5G network connectivity is projected to drive the market growth

Global Oscilloscope Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, digital segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Digital oscilloscope is equipped with advanced features including waveform storage, signal analysis and automatic measurement, among others. In addition, digital oscilloscopes are more precise and provide more accurate measurement. Availability of analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) provide high resolution signals thus allowing analysts to perform accurate waveform analysis.

Based on Component, hardware segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Hardware is the important components that fulfill the design and various applicational requirements necessary for industries. Moreover, hardware is the device that operates depending on the requirements and functions according to the specific needs of the sector. For instance, Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. has various series of oscilloscope that are designed to fulfil the requirements of industry standards. GDS-3000A series digital storage oscilloscopes feature 650MHz /350MHz bandwidth, 2 input channels containing 200Mpts memory depth for per channel. In addition, device contains dual channel spectrum analyzer (DC~2.5GHz) with spectrogram and dual channel 25MHz arbitrary waveform generator.

Based on End User, IT & telecommunication segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key factors attributed to the growth of the segment owing to rising demand to boost telecommunication infrastructure and provide proper network connectivity in the area. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to rising adoption of 5G connectivity across the globe and demand for robust telecommunication infrastructure to be used in various industries including healthcare, automotive, among others tends to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of oscilloscope in North American region is primarily driven by factors including presence of leading manufacturers such as Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Teledyne LeCroy Inc., among others. Moreover, deep penetration of 5G network connectivity in the region that accounted for 133 million 5G connections and 503 million LTE connections in Q1 2023 has been boosting the demand for oscilloscope in telecommunication sector (Source- 5G Americas).

Key Market Highlights

Globally, oscilloscope market is divided based on the type into analog and digital.

On the basis of component, oscilloscope market is bifurcated into hardware and software.

Based on end user, oscilloscope market is segmented into engineering, medical & life sciences, consumer electronics, it & telecommunication, electrical & electronics, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in oscilloscope market.

List of Major Global Oscilloscope Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of Component, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Teledyne LeCroy Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

National Instruments Corp.

ZTEC Instruments

RIGOL Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Fluke Corp.

Tektronix, Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Pico technology Ltd.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

BK Precision

Digimess Instruments

Hantek

Texas Instruments Inc.

Global Oscilloscope Market Segmentation:

By Type Analog Digital Digital storage oscilloscopes (DSO) Digital phosphor oscilloscopes (DPO) Mixed signal oscilloscopes (MSO) Digital sampling oscilloscopes

By Component Hardware Software

By End User Engineering Medical & Life Sciences Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Electrical & Electronics Others



Recent Developments

In June 2022, Rohde & Schwarz enhanced its existing flagship product of R&S RTP high-performance oscilloscope to deliver better signal integrity on a real time basis.

Key Questions Covered in the Oscilloscope Market Report

What is Oscilloscope?

What is the dominating segment in the Oscilloscope market by end user?

In 2022, IT & telecommunication segment in end user accounted for the highest market share in the overall Oscilloscope market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on Oscilloscope growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for oscilloscope from multiple industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to rapid growth in industrial infrastructure in the region.



