Bullet Blockchain Retains Law Firm to Pursue Unlicensed Violators of The Company’s Bitcoin ATM Intellectual Property

The Law Offices of J.S. Hindi has been retained to target unlicensed Bitcoin ATM operators and seek justice for consumers through litigation against violators

Bullet Blockchain’s Intellectual Property Portfolio is critical for Bitcoin ATM networks to operate and the Company plans to introduce several licensing programs for operators

Unlicensed Bitcoin ATMs have emerged as potential hazards, leaving users vulnerable to illicit activities, fraudulent transactions, and other financial risks

RENO, NV, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (“BULT” or the “Company”), (OTC: BULT), a pioneering software development and SaaS company at the forefront of blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, announces the retention of the esteemed Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, PLLC, South Florida's Premier Consumer Protection Law Firm. The retention aims to collaborate and fortify consumer protection within the realm of cryptocurrency by ensuring that Bitcoin ATM users are shielded from the risks associated with unlicensed Bitcoin ATMs violating BULT’s Bitcoin ATM patents.

As previously announced , BULT acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, which owned an intellectual property portfolio consisting of the rights to two Bitcoin ATM patents (the “IP Portfolio”). By virtue of its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, BULT’s IP Portfolio of combined patents are critical for Bitcoin ATM networks to operate. BULT plans to introduce several licensing programs for Bitcoin ATM manufacturers, which will include a per-transaction licensing fee, revenue share, or partner program with Bitcoin ATM owner-operators. As BULT’s first patent was filed in 2014, BULT will also be seeking royalties for past violations.

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to surge, so do the concerns surrounding consumer safety. Unlicensed Bitcoin ATMs have emerged as potential hazards, leaving users vulnerable to illicit activities, fraudulent transactions, and other financial risks. Understanding the paramount importance of consumer protection, Bullet Blockchain has proactively taken this step to safeguard the interests of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi brings a wealth of experience in consumer protection law, specializing in advocating for the rights of individuals facing issues related to financial services. With a proven track record of success and an unwavering commitment to upholding consumer rights, their collaboration with Bullet Blockchain is a significant stride towards creating a safer environment for Bitcoin ATM users.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi to address a pressing concern in the cryptocurrency space," said Simon Rubin, CEO at Bullet Blockchain. "This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to not only providing innovative solutions but also ensuring that our users can engage with our products securely. By working together, we aim to set a new standard for consumer protection in the industry."

Bitcoin ATMs have experienced significant growth in the United States, driven by the increasing demand for convenient cryptocurrency transactions. According to the website CoinATM Radar , there were nearly 29,300 Bitcoin ATMs in the United States and nearly 2,800 Bitcoin ATMs in Canada as of the time of this release. Through the retention of The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, violators of BULT’s IP Portfolio will be aggressively pursued to bring those unlawful actors into compliance.

The retention and collaboration with The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi reflect Bullet Blockchain's commitment to fostering a secure and transparent cryptocurrency ecosystem. By harnessing a team of industry leading legal experts, the Company aims to set an example for the entire industry, demonstrating the importance of collaboration in mitigating risks and safeguarding consumers.

“Protecting consumers and holding wrongdoers accountable in the financial industry is ingrained in the DNA of the firm,” says Jibrael Hindi, Managing Partner of The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, PLLC. “As technology and the crypto space advance at such a rapid rate, the skills and knowledge required by consumer protection firms must also be at the forefront of these leaps in technology. Working with Bullet Blockchain, my team will be able to adequately identify consumer risks and have the capability of addressing them from a legal enforcement perspective. My firm takes pride in investing significant resources to position itself as being the go-to firm to handle such tasks.”

About the Bitcoin ATM Industry

Bitcoin ATMs are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a convenient way for people to access the Bitcoin market. As more people recognize the potential of Bitcoin and seek to participate in the Bitcoin market, the need for accessible on-ramps becomes crucial without relying on online brokers or exchanges. Bitcoin ATMs allow users to conveniently buy and sell Bitcoin for cash using a free-standing kiosk similar in size to a traditional ATM machine. The process is simple and secure, and users can typically complete a transaction in minutes. These automated machines allow individuals to buy or sell Bitcoin using cash, providing a seamless bridge between traditional fiat currency and the world of digital assets. As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, the future of Bitcoin ATMs in the United States appears promising.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. BULT is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about BULT, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in BULT to review the information we post on BULT’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

Follow us at:

Find BULT news at http://www.BulletBlockchain.com

Follow BULT news on Twitter @BULT_stock

Follow BULT on Reddit at https://www.reddit.com/r/BULT/

Follow BULT on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BulletBlockchainInc/

Follow BULT on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/bullet-blockchain-inc

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BULT/profile

For investor and general information, please email contact@BulletBlockchain.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.