Needle Free Injection System Market to Hit US$ 48,515.83 Million By 2030 | Updated Insights

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global N eedle F ree I njection S ystem M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for biosimilars and the vaccination process.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the needle free injection system market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 48,515.83 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 16,340.00 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the needle free injection system market.

Needle free injection system is an innovative technique to provide medications without incorporating the conventional needle. It is a painless and effective approach and thus is widely demanded across different treatments. These products have the biggest advantage of reducing cross contamination and any injuries due to needlesticks. These products can be taken in the form of inhalers, edible products, power sprays, and others, and avoid piercing the skin with a conventional needle. Rising health concerns globally, such as diabetes, chronic disease, and others are increasing the usage of needle free injections system.

Global Needle Free Injection System Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 48,515.83 million CAGR (2023-2030) 14.7% By Product Fillable and Prefilled By Usability Disposable and Reusable By Application Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, Pain Management, and Others By End User Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Terumo Corporation, Pulse NeedleFree, PharmaJet, Portal Instruments, Medical International Technology Inc, NuGen Medical Devices, Crossject, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, Inc, and Penjet Corporation

Global Needle free injection system Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product, in 2022, the fillable segment contributed the largest market shares in the needle free injection system market. The fillable segment is widely demanded due to its environmentally friendly nature. Fillable products are available widely across the globe and have a high adoption rate in the market. Thus, due to the mentioned advantages of the segment, the fillable segment is experiencing significant growth in the market.

Based on Usability, in 2022, the disposable segment contributed the highest market shares in needle free injection system market. Disposable needles are widely demanded to take blood samples and provide vaccines. Moreover, the wide adoption of disposable needle free injection system is due to the low risk of transmission of diseases. Further, the increasing demand for the disposable segment is attributed to its wide acceptance in tuberculosis skin testing, and BCG vaccination, in turn fostering the market growth. Additionally, the ease of use of disposable needles for low-volume injections and variable dosing is another significant factor contributing to the segment growth.

Based on Application, in 2022, the vaccine delivery segment contributed the highest market shares in the needle free injection system market. Rising chronic conditions and infectious diseases across the globe has led to high demand for vaccination. Also, from the time of COVID-19, the demand for self-injectable devices and mass vaccination has increased in different regions globally. Moreover, the increasing vaccination demand for pediatric patients and mass vaccination campaigns are acting as a catalyst for the growth of needle free injection system market.

Based on End User, in 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment contributed the highest market shares in the needle free injection system market. Needle free injections have wide usage in hospitals in operation theatres, outpatient departments, emergency rooms, and others. The rising number of hospitals across the globe coupled with the rising demand for vaccination in hospitals globally is driving the segmental growth of hospitals & clinics in needle free injection system market. Moreover, technological advancement such as advanced medical treatments in private hospitals globally is acting as a catalyst for the market growth of needle free injection system.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the highest market share contribution of 36.10%. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high presence of key players operating in the needle free injection system market, coupled with highly developed healthcare systems specifically in the U.S. and Canada.

Competitive Landscape

Terumo Corporation, Pulse NeedleFree, and PharmaJet are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the Needle free injection system market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing investments in renewable energy among others. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Gerresheimer, a provider of healthcare solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma and cosmetics, and Portal Instruments entered into a strategic partnership to treat chronically ill patients with the use of innovative needle-free drug-delivery solutions. Both partners are developing needle-free drug delivery platforms for biologics and biosimilars.

In October 2022, NuGen, one of the leaders in needle-free drug delivery, announced the official launch of its new product, InsuJet needle-free injection device in Canada. This product provides 5,000 injections of insulin, mitigates the long-term costs of injections, and eliminates hazardous biomedical waste and needle-stick injuries.

Key Market Takeaways

Based on product, the fillable segment accounted for the highest market share in the needle free injection system market statistics in 2022.

Based on usability, the disposable segment accounted for the highest market share in needle free injection system market statistics in 2022.

Based on application, the vaccine delivery segment accounted for the highest market share of 41.05% in the needle free injection system market statistics in 2022.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest market share in the needle free injection system market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives for the use of medical devices across the region.

In 2022, North America accounted for the highest market share of 36.10 % and was valued at USD 5,898.74 million and is expected to reach USD 17,586.99 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Needle Free Injection System Market:

Terumo Corporation

Pulse NeedleFree

PharmaJet

Portal Instruments

Medical International Technology Inc

NuGen Medical Devices

Crossject

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma, Inc

Penjet Corporation

Global Needle free injection system Market Segmentation:

By Product Fillable Prefilled

By Usability Disposable Reusable

By Application Vaccine Delivery Insulin Delivery Pain Management Others

By End User Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Settings Research Laboratories Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Needle free injection system Market Report

What was the market size of needle free injection system market in 2022? In 2022, the market size of needle free injection system market was USD 16,340.00 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for needle free injection system market by 2030? In 2030, the market size of needle free injection system market is expected to reach USD 48,515.83 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the needle free injection system market? The presence of alternative modes of drug delivery is hampering the needle free injection system market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the needle free injection system market, by application? In 2022, the vaccine delivery segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall needle free injection system market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share in the market? North America accounted for the largest market share in the needle free injection system market.



