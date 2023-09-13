Robust Growth Continues: Netherlands' Social Commerce Market Poised to Hit US$8.70 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sheds light on the flourishing social commerce sector in the Netherlands, with expectations of an annual growth rate of 18.0% to reach US$3.80 billion by 2023.

The outlook for this industry remains robust, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% between 2023 and 2028, culminating in an estimated US$8.70 billion.

This comprehensive report offers an extensive, data-driven analysis of the Netherlands' social commerce landscape, encompassing market opportunities and potential risks. With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to the Dutch market, the report provides an all-encompassing understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, ensuring unbiased analysis that leverages a proprietary analytics platform, providing an intricate view of emerging business and investment opportunities within the sector.

Scope

Key market segments covered in this report include:

Netherlands Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028 Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028 Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028 Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028 B2B

B2C

C2C Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028 Mobile

Desktop Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028 Domestic

Cross Border Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028 Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028 Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022 By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Reasons to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities, key trends, and forecasts spanning from 2019 to 2028.

Gain insights into market opportunities, key trends, and forecasts spanning from 2019 to 2028. Insights into Opportunity by End-Use Sectors: Assess emerging opportunities within various end-use sectors and understand their market dynamics.

Assess emerging opportunities within various end-use sectors and understand their market dynamics. Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and formulate social commerce strategies based on market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

