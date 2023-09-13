EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 13 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 14:15

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: NoHo Partners Oyj

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jarno Suominen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 37680/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 740 Unit price: 2.29 EUR

(2): Volume: 740 Unit price: 2.29 EUR

(3): Volume: 21500 Unit price: 2.29 EUR

(4): Volume: 258 Unit price: 2.29 EUR

(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.29 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.29 EUR

(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(8): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(10): Volume: 2300 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(12): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.32 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.32 EUR

(14): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(15): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(16): Volume: 650 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(17): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(18): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(19): Volume: 70 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(20): Volume: 2101 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(21): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(22): Volume: 900 Unit price: 2.31 EUR

(23): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.32 EUR

(24): Volume: 218 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(25): Volume: 282 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(26): Volume: 47 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(27): Volume: 3988 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(28): Volume: 1624 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(30): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(31): Volume: 995 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(32): Volume: 563 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.33 EUR

(34): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(35): Volume: 739 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(36): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(37): Volume: 172 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(38): Volume: 328 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(39): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(40): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(41): Volume: 102 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(42): Volume: 68 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(43): Volume: 330 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(44): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(45): Volume: 102 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(46): Volume: 66 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(47): Volume: 332 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(48): Volume: 617 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(49): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(50): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(51): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

(52): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

(53): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.37 EUR

(54): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(55): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(56): Volume: 14 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(57): Volume: 58 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(58): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(59): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(60): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

(61): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

(62): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

(63): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

Aggregated transactions (63):

Volume: 57243 Volume weighted average price: 2.30585 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-11

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 353 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 2.3 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-11

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 260 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 253 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(3): Volume: 256 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(4): Volume: 255 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(5): Volume: 252 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(6): Volume: 347 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1623 Volume weighted average price: 2.34 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-11

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 347 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(6): Volume: 230 Unit price: 2.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 987 Volume weighted average price: 2.34078 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 471 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 540 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.21 EUR

(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.21 EUR

(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(12): Volume: 46 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(13): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(15): Volume: 20 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(16): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(17): Volume: 415 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(18): Volume: 22 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(20): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.21 EUR

(21): Volume: 250 Unit price: 2.21 EUR

(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(23): Volume: 578 Unit price: 2.22 EUR

(24): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(25): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(26): Volume: 585 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(27): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(28): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(29): Volume: 2200 Unit price: 2.2 EUR

(30): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.21 EUR

(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.23 EUR

(32): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 2.24 EUR

(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(34): Volume: 1484 Unit price: 2.26 EUR

(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.26 EUR

(36): Volume: 649 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(37): Volume: 705 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(38): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(39): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(40): Volume: 340 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(41): Volume: 1120 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(42): Volume: 2200 Unit price: 2.25 EUR

(43): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.27 EUR

(44): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(45): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

(46): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (46):

Volume: 25291 Volume weighted average price: 2.21996 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-12

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1095 Unit price: 2.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1095 Volume weighted average price: 2.24 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-12

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 2.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 2.27 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi