Urometer Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US$ 987.7 Million by 2032: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urometer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 987.7 million is anticipated for the market in 2032. As of 2023, the market for urometer is expected to close at US$ 547.6 million.



The increasing prevalence of bladder dysfunctioning urological illnesses like urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and kidney stones are likely to drive the uromoter market.

The increasing number of surgeries performed and instances of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) are propelling the market demand during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is driving the market expansion. It is one of the major medical conditions which restricts patient's mobility and makes them dependent on a urometer.

Urometers are mostly preferred in surgical procedures, particularly in fields like urology, nephrology, and critical care

Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the significance of regular urine output monitoring has significantly contributed to the adoption of urometers.

Increasing awareness among patients and healthcare practitioners, and increased rate of hospitalization particularly among the elderly population is expected to boost the market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 483.2 Mn Estimated Value USD 512.6 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered BD, Teleflex, Inc., Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Forlong Medical Co., Ltd., Hitec Medical Co., Ltd., Laborie, Fannin, Observe Medical ASA

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the urometer market was valued at US$ 512.6million

By product type, the 500 ml segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from hospital settings.

Based on application, the Operative Procedures segment is likely to dominate the Global market for Urometers. It is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Urometer Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing geriatric population and their growing hospitalization rate have further led to the increase in demand for urometers to avoid unnecessary movements.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, driven by the need for timely and accurate patient assessment, has led to a steady demand for urometers in these settings.

The growing presence of e-commerce sites selling urometers promote sales revenue of the devices. This further led to higher penetration of product in the global market.

Technological advancements have led to the development of urometers with improved accuracy, ease of use, and compatibility with electronic health records (EHR) systems. These innovations have driven market growth.

Urometer Market – Regional Analysis

Urometer market in North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global market. The United States has a significant share of the urometer market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. The increasing incidence of urological diseases, such as UI, urinary retention, bladder obstruction drives the market demand in the region.

Asia Pacific dominated the global urometer market. The rising regional market for urometers is attributed to the rapid expansion of the population base and growing geriatric population. Increasing focus on patient care, and the adoption of advanced medical technologies, drives the market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The urometer market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global urometer market report:

BD

Teleflex, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Forlong Medical Co., Ltd.

Hitec Medical Co., Ltd.

Laborie

Fannin

Observe Medical ASA

Key Developments in the Urometer Market

B. Braun is a global healthcare company that produces a wide range of medical devices and products, including urometers and urinary drainage systems. They may have introduced new products or made advancements in urology-related technology since my last update.

is a global healthcare company that produces a wide range of medical devices and products, including urometers and urinary drainage systems. They may have introduced new products or made advancements in urology-related technology since my last update. Medline is a leading medical supplies and equipment manufacturer. They offer urometers and other urological products. Checking their website and news releases can provide information on recent developments.

is a leading medical supplies and equipment manufacturer. They offer urometers and other urological products. Checking their website and news releases can provide information on recent developments. Teleflex is a medical technology company known for its urological products, including urometers and catheters. They may have introduced innovations or improvements in their urometer products.



Market Segments Covered in Urometer Industry Analysis

By Product Type

100 ml

200 ml

400 ml

450 ml

500 ml



By Application

Palliative Care

Operative Procedures

Emergency Trauma

Other Applications

By End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospital

Clinics

Other End-users

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa



