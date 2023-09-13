Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market to Reach US$ 550.4 Million by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 550.4 million is anticipated for the market in 2032. As of 2023, the market for cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter is expected to close at US$ 328.7 million



The rising instances of neurological illnesses such as hemorrhagic and ischemic strokes, intracranial tumors, hydrocephalus, brain infection, aneurysms, and meningitis, drive the market demand.

These catheters are crucial for managing these conditions effectively. Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters in managing neurological conditions

The increasing global aging population contributed to the growing need for cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters as the aging population is more susceptible to neurological disorders and conditions that require neurosurgical interventions.

The increasing advances in neurosurgical techniques and procedures have expanded the scope of neurosurgery, increasing the use of cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters for improved patient outcomes, propelling the market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 310.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 550.4 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.9% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 194 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Natus Medical, Inc., Johnsons & Johnsons Medical, Desu Medica, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa SA

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market was valued at US$ 310.4 million

By type, ventricular drainage catheters are preferred due to the high incidence rate of intraventricular hemorrhage and traumatic brain injuries.

Based on application, the traumatic brain injury segment accounts for the highest market share.



Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasingly ongoing technological advancements in catheter design and materials have enhanced the safety and efficacy of cerebrospinal fluid drainage procedures, making them more attractive to both surgeons and patients.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure and access to specialized neurosurgical care in emerging markets have led to increased demand for cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters.

Increasing regulatory standards for medical devices, prompting manufacturers to develop catheters that meet these requirements. This has led to improved product quality and patient safety.



Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market during the forecast period. An increased number of neurovascular procedures because of traumatic brain injuries would have an impact on regional industrial growth.

An increase in FDA approvals for cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters in clinical applications such as head injury, spinal injury, subarachnoid hemorrhages, hydrocephalus, and inflammatory disorders of the cerebrospinal space, drives the market demand.

Asia Pacific to account for a significant market share in the cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, a growing aging population, and increasing demand for neurosurgical procedures and related devices in countries like the China & India.



Competitive Landscape

The cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market report

Natus Medical Inc.

Johnsons & Johnsons Medical

Desu Medica

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic

Moller Medical GmbH

Sophysa SA

Key Developments in the Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market

Medtronic is one of the world's largest medical device companies, known for its extensive product portfolio in various healthcare sectors, including neurosurgery. The company offers cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters as part of its neurosurgical product line.

is one of the world's largest medical device companies, known for its extensive product portfolio in various healthcare sectors, including neurosurgery. The company offers cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters as part of its neurosurgical product line. Integra LifeSciences is a leading provider of medical technologies used in neurosurgery, reconstructive surgery, and wound care. The company offers a range of neurosurgical products, including cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters.

is a leading provider of medical technologies used in neurosurgery, reconstructive surgery, and wound care. The company offers a range of neurosurgical products, including cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters. DePuy Synthes , a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, offers a diverse portfolio of products for orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. They manufacture cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters and related neurosurgical devices.

a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, offers a diverse portfolio of products for orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. They manufacture cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters and related neurosurgical devices. B. Braun is a global medical and pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets a wide range of healthcare products. The company produces cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters and related neurosurgical devices.

is a global medical and pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets a wide range of healthcare products. The company produces cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters and related neurosurgical devices. Spiegelberg is a German company specializing in medical devices for neurosurgery, including cerebrospinal fluid management products. They offer a range of drainage catheters and accessories.



Market Segments Covered in Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Analysis

By Type

Lumbar Drainage Catheter

Ventricular Drainage Catheter

By Application

Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic Spinal Injury

Subarachnoid Haemorrhage

Intracerebral Haemorrhage

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa



