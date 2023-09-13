Global Data Center Blade Server Market 2023-2028: Efficiency Meets Innovation - How Blade Servers Drive Data Center Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Blade Server Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center blade server market is poised to exhibit an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 8.29% over the forecast period. The adoption of blade servers, known for their compactness and efficient design, is anticipated to fuel this growth. A blade server offers a modular and thin architecture, accommodating multiple servers within a smaller footprint than traditional rack servers. These servers are equipped with CPUs, memory, integrated network controllers, and sometimes built-in storage drives. Notably, they consume less power, thereby reducing operational costs.

Key Highlights

Efficiency and Cost Reduction Driving Adoption

A key advantage of blade servers is their ability to insert or remove single or multiple server blades without disrupting other running systems. This not only reduces hardware costs but also encourages industry players to adopt this technology, thereby boosting market growth. Furthermore, blade servers are cost-effective due to the absence of distinct infrastructures and chassis for each server blade, making them more affordable compared to other solutions.

Cloud Computing and Growth of Cloud Services

The emergence of cloud computing has had a significant impact on the data center colocation industry. Global corporations and third-party vendors providing cloud services have embraced hyper-scale data centers and blade servers to optimize operational costs. Combining blade servers with cloud services aids in cost reduction and operational efficiency. Robust data center providers are crucial for cloud providers, requiring high-bandwidth private networks and resilience.

Challenges and Opportunities

While blade servers offer benefits, they come with a higher initial cost compared to rack servers, which has slightly constrained market growth. However, the post-COVID scenario has witnessed increased cloud migrations across industries, which, in turn, has driven demand for data centers.

Trends: Healthcare and Telemedicine

The healthcare sector is projected to contribute significantly to the growth of the data center blade server market. Digitization of consumer health records through electronic medical records (EMR) has led to substantial data accumulation. Innovations in medical equipment and the modernization of legacy systems generate substantial data, necessitating data centers for storage. The ongoing evolution of healthcare towards digital health and real-time data use further drives demand for data center blade servers.

Telemedicine, enabled by technology, saves time and money for patients seeking medical advice. This results in increased data generation, highlighting the importance of data centers.

North America Leading the Market

North America is at the forefront of the data center blade server market. A shift from individual device storage to cloud and network edge is observed in the region. Hybrid cloud service adoption has tripled, further supported by investments in AI infrastructure. Northern Virginia, a prominent data center market, has witnessed considerable growth, driven by cloud service providers.

Competitor Analysis and Industry Development

The market for data center blade servers is moderately consolidated, with significant players investing in acquisitions and partnerships for market share. Notable developments include Cisco and Intel's collaboration to launch advanced servers powered by Intel Xeon processors. Cisco introduced new powerful servers supported by Intersight, delivering blade-server capabilities.

