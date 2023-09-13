Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data Supporting Mechanism of Action, Pharmacokinetic Profile and Safety Characteristics for SNS-101, a Conditionally Active VISTA-blocking Antibody, at the Seventh CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced it will present additional preclinical data on SNS-101, a conditionally active, human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation), at the Seventh Annual CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival, being held September 20 – 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. The new data build on SNS-101’s preclinical safety and efficacy profile and provide additional insights into its conditionally active mechanism of action. SNS-101 is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study .



Presentation Details:

Title: SNS-101, a clinical-stage pH-dependent and TME-selective anti-VISTA antibody with favorable pharmacokinetic and safety characteristics, promotes anti-tumoral M1 macrophage polarization in PD-1 refractory settings

Presentation Type: Poster

Date and Time: Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm CET

Session: Poster Session A

The poster will be made available on the Sensei Bio website following the presentation.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “believe”, “designed to”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development, potential therapeutic benefits, and potential safety profile of Sensei’s product candidates, including SNS-101; and the presentation of new preclinical data for SNS-101. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Sensei’s product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that Sensei’s product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that we anticipate; risks associated with Sensei’s dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, including sole source suppliers, over which we may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 3, 2023 and Sensei’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Michael Biega

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Sensei Biotherapeutics

mbiega@senseibio.com