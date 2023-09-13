Software Defined Data Center Market Size to Surpass USD 169.99 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2%

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Software Defined Data Center Market size was valued at USD 32.73 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 169.99 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2%. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast, 2021-2028."





Software defined data center (SDDC) technology is experiencing massive demand due to the rise in internet usage and continuous digitization. Expanding use of the cloud and the introduction of new technologies such as IoT and 5G are creating a favorable environment for market expansion. SDDCs are evolving and becoming more advanced to address the growing need to improve infrastructure durability and service uptime. The vast majority of enterprises are choosing the technology for the storage of critical corporate information.

Notable Industry Development:

February 2021 - CBRE Data Center Solutions partnered with Virtual Power System to expand software defined power services to data center clients across the world.





Key Takeaways

Software Defined Data Center Market size in North America was USD 13.41 billion in 2020

Shift towards Remote Operations amid Pandemic to Unlock Lucrative Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Managed Services to Boost Market Growth

Rising Cloud Technology Acceptance across Major Sectors to Aid Market Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Software Defined Data Center Market are VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Nutanix (California, U.S.), GreenPages, Inc. (Maine, U.S.), Dell Technologies (Texas, U.S.), Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Texas, U.S.), Hitachi Vantara LLC (Tokyo, Japan), NetApp (California, U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 169.99 billion Base Year 2020 Software Defined Data Center Market Size in 2020 USD 32.73 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, By type, Deployment, Industry





Drivers and Restraints:

Decreasing Hardware Costs to Promote SDDC Adoption Worldwide

Hardware cost reduction is playing a prominent role in driving software-defined data center market growth worldwide. SDDCs allow companies to acquire vendor-specific skills and handle physical machine upgrades without the need to purchase hardware. Technology adoption is also increasing to ensure better management and control of both hardware and software.

A white paper published by Computer World states that around 13% of servers purchased in the near future would be used to handle machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics.

While SDDC adoption is on the rise, the lack of acceptance of virtualization standards across the globe could hamper the market growth to some extent.





Segmentation

By Type

Software Defined Compute

Software Defined Networking

Software Defined Storage

Others (Software Defined Management, Security, etc.)

By Deployment Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Industry

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Others (Education, Automotive, etc.)

By Region

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the remaining countries in the region)

South America (including Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of South America) Europe, Asia, and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights:

Presence of Leading Cloud Players makes North America a Lucrative Market

North America is slated to dominate software defined data center market share over 2021-2028. The regional trends are influenced by the presence of major players such as Cisco Systems, VMware, Inc., and Inc., IBM Corporation who are focusing on introducing new solutions.

The market in the Asia Pacific will be driven by the rapid growth in the IT & telecom sector. Rising industrialization and urbanization are augmenting the need for increased power, improved resources, and responsibility in IT management.

Meanwhile, the European market will expand on account of favorable data security and privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that encourages enterprises to build advanced data center infrastructure .





Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Increase Focus on Corporate Growth Strategies to Keep Pace With Changing Technologies

Some of the key players operating in this market are shifting their focus toward entering crucial strategic partnerships and collaborations as no one company can create a complete Software Defined Data Center. These strategic partnerships will help them combine their strongest capabilities with their partner’s expertise. Moreover, these organizations are heavily investing in boosting the skills of their existing workforce, which will further amplify the market growth.





