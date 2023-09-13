Increasing Awareness of Celiac Disease Propels Growth of Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals Market to 2032

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Consumer Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free breakfast cereals market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated market size of USD 15.72 billion by 2032, according to a recent study. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and provides insights into future market growth.

The study highlights the significant prevalence of celiac disease, with an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, or approximately 1% of the population, affected by the condition. Many individuals with celiac disease may remain undiagnosed, leading to an increased awareness of gluten sensitivity and intolerance among consumers. These individuals, while not having celiac disease, experience similar symptoms upon gluten consumption, such as bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Consequently, they are turning to gluten-free breakfast cereals as a dietary choice.

In India alone, experts at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) estimate that nearly six to eight million people may be affected by celiac disease. Annika, through her initiative "Gluten free jio," aims to raise awareness about celiac disease and gluten-free diets in India and make gluten-free options accessible to those in need.

She has developed a reference website and a corresponding app to provide guidance on managing various aspects of life while dealing with celiac disease. The growing awareness of celiac disease in India has led to an increased demand for gluten-free products, including breakfast cereals.

Key Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising research and development activities and increased modernization in new products.

A shift in consumer dietary patterns and the thriving e-commerce industry.

Restraints and Challenges:

High costs associated with gluten-free products.

Companies Mentioned:

Kellogg Company

General Mills

The Quaker Oats Company

Nestle

Post Holdings

Nature's Path Foods

Freedom Foods

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Erewhon Organic

Enjoy Life Foods

Bakery On Main

Nature's Path Organic

Udi's Gluten Free Foods

Barbara's Bakery

Glutino

MOM's Best Cereals

Love Grown Foods

Van's Foods

Nairn's Oatcakes

Annie's

Enjoy Oatmilk Company

One Degree Organic Foods

Farmwise

Three Wishes Cereal

Purely Elizabeth

Wildway

Lark Ellen Farm

Seven Sundays

Jessica's Natural Foods & BFree Foods.

Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals Market Report Highlights:

The Ready To Eat Cereal segment is expected to grow at a faster rate due to consumers increasingly prioritizing convenience.

The Adults' consumer category is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate as consumers become more health-conscious.

The Online Retailing segment is likely to experience significant growth due to its convenience and broader product range.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate during the study period owing to the growing middle-class population and the demand for gluten-free diets.

North America is expected to capture a larger share of revenue due to the rising prevalence of Celiac disease in the region.

The publisher has segmented the gluten-free cereals market report based on type, consumer category, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):

Hot Cereal

Ready To Eat Cereal

Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, Consumer Category Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):

Adults

Kids

Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):

Store-Based Retailing

Online Retailing

Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.72 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voqwc6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment