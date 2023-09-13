Blockchain Devices Market Set for Explosive 34.2% CAGR Growth, Projected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Crypto Hardware Wallets and Crypto ATMs

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global Blockchain Devices market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at approximately $1.4 billion, and it is expected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030. Several key factors are contributing to this growth:

Crypto Hardware Wallets: The Crypto Hardware Wallets segment is expected to play a pivotal role in the market's expansion, with a projected CAGR of 33.8%. These hardware wallets are essential for securely storing cryptocurrencies, which are gaining widespread adoption. Crypto ATMs: The Crypto ATMs segment is also expected to see significant growth, with a readjusted CAGR of 38%. Crypto ATMs provide a convenient way for users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, and their deployment is increasing worldwide. U.S. Market: In 2022, the Blockchain Devices market in the United States was valued at approximately $412.9 million. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience rapid growth with a projected market size of $2.3 billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 32.6%. Both countries are significant contributors to the global market. Global Expansion: Other noteworthy geographic markets for blockchain devices include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 29.8% and 27.8%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is also expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 21%.

These competitors are actively contributing to the growth and development of the blockchain devices market globally. The increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the need for secure storage solutions, and the growing number of crypto ATMs are key drivers fueling the market's expansion. Blockchain devices are becoming increasingly essential in the rapidly evolving digital economy.







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.8% Regions Covered Global

