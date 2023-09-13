Doors Market Set to Grow at 7.3% CAGR, Reaching $163 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Wood and Metal Segments

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global Doors market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at approximately $92.5 billion, and it is expected to reach $163 billion by 2030. Several key factors are contributing to this growth:

Wood Segment: The Wood segment is expected to play a crucial role in the market's expansion, with a projected CAGR of 7%. Wooden doors are commonly used in various applications, including residential and commercial buildings, contributing to the segment's growth. Metal Segment: The Metal segment is also expected to see significant growth, with a readjusted CAGR of 7.4%. Metal doors, known for their durability and security features, are utilized in various sectors, including industrial and commercial applications. U.S. Market: In 2022, the Doors market in the United States was valued at approximately $25.2 billion. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience rapid growth with a projected market size of $37.1 billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 11.5%. Both countries are significant contributors to the global market. Global Expansion: Other noteworthy geographic markets for doors include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 4.3% and 6%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is also expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.4%.

Key Competitors:

The Doors market features several key players, including:

Allegion

Andersen

Arcat

Assa Abloy

Atrium

Boon Edam

Corinthian Doors

Dorma Kaba

Fancy Doors & Mouldings

Fenesta

Hormann

JELD-WEN

Lacantina Doors

Masco

Masonite International

Pella Corporation

PGT

Ply Gem Holdings

Simpsons Door Company

The Lyon & Billard Lumber

These competitors are actively contributing to the growth and development of the doors market globally. The demand for doors across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, driven by factors like construction activities and renovation projects, is expected to fuel the market's expansion.







