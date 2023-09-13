Global Reflective Fabrics Market to Soar to $4.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Occupational and Recreational Apparel Segments

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reflective Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Reflective Fabrics market is expected to experience significant growth, with an estimated CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2022, the market was valued at approximately $1.6 billion, and it is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030. Several key factors are contributing to this growth:

Occupational Apparel Segment: The Occupational Apparel segment is expected to play a crucial role in the market's growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.6%. Reflective fabrics are often used in occupational apparel to enhance visibility and safety, particularly in industries like construction, manufacturing, and transportation. Recreational Apparel Segment: The Recreational Apparel segment is also expected to see significant growth, with a readjusted CAGR of 13.6%. Reflective fabrics are utilized in recreational clothing and sportswear to improve visibility during outdoor activities, contributing to the segment's expansion. U.S. Market: In 2022, the Reflective Fabrics market in the United States was valued at approximately $440.5 million. The market in China is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.8%, reaching a projected size of $1.1 billion by 2030. Both countries are significant players in the global market. Global Expansion: Other noteworthy geographic markets for reflective fabrics include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 9.7% and 12.3%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is also expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.2%.

Key Competitors:

Several key players are featured in the Reflective Fabrics market, including:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd.

Jinsung Corporation and Daoming Optics & Chemical Co. Ltd.

Marketing Action Xecutives Inc.

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Schoeller Switzerland

Textile Technologies Europe Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Reflective Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

