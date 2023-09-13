Clearday to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series

CEO James Walesa to Provide Organizational and Industry Update at Conference



San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday (OTCQX: CLRD), an innovative longevity technology company using an integrated platform of robotic companion care and AI-driven technology to serve the senior adult care sector,, is pleased to announce they have been invited to present at the upcoming SHARE Series conference.

On Monday, September 18, 2023 at 1230pm EDT CEO James Walesa will present at the upcoming SHARE Fireside Chat Series via a virtual presentation.

James Walesa, Clearday's Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a 30-minute moderated fireside chat on September 18 at 12:30 PM Eastern time. This Fireside chat will include the opportunity for questions.

The live stream of the Clearday presentation will be available at the following link:

https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series

An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care , which operates highly-rated residential memory care and adult daycare communities. Its Longevity Care Platform brings Clearday solutions to people wherever they are. Its platform is at the intersection of telehealth, remote monitoring, and patient engagement — all delivered across mobile, wearable, and robotic endpoints in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model.

Media Inquiries

Investor Relations

Ginny Connolly

Info@myclearday.com

210-451-0839