JumpCloud Named Leader in Record Number of G2 Grid®, Momentum Grid®, and Regional Grid® Reports for Identity, Access, and Device Management

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named a Leader in 75 Grid® Reports by G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews, across eight different identity, device, and access management categories. JumpCloud is a Leader in a record number of G2 Grid® Reports as organizations around the world seek an open directory platform to manage users’ identities and devices.



With nearly 2,000 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users, JumpCloud leads across a number of categories around the world, including mobile device management (MDM), single sign-on (SSO), user provisioning and governance tools, identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), cloud directory services, remote support, unified endpoint management (UEM), and directory services.

JumpCloud secured the #1 Leader position in a record 31 Grid® Reports and was named a Leader in 75 total Grid® Reports.

“Employees continue to demand new models of working and are using a variety of devices across the cloud and multiple apps–and modern organizations are desperate to simplify and consolidate their tech stack without adding friction for IT teams or end users,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “JumpCloud offers an open, flexible directory platform that centralizes users’ identities and devices and gives IT teams confidence that employees can securely access what they need, whenever they need to, wherever they’re located. We’re honored that G2 users continue to give us rave reviews across existing and new categories, and we’re more committed than ever to giving IT teams everything they need to secure and manage even the most complex tech environments.”

G2 reports are determined by direct user feedback and JumpCloud was named as a Leader in the following 75 Grid® Reports:

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

“I am in awe of how JumpCloud has enabled us to take our software and security practices to the next level. The onboarding process was understandably daunting, but we have now reaped the rewards. With this innovative platform at our fingertips, data protection is a priority for us — something that didn't exist before. It provides great insight into where digital trails are hidden, making it easy to protect actionable information both locally and remotely. This is particularly important when dealing with confidential legal documents, as a law firm like ours does, so JumpCloud is now an invaluable asset to our organisation.” — User Abiola Promise F. on G2

“For starters, the fantastic UI, design and language is very minimal and easily understandable. MDM, IAM, SSO, Policies, AD support, etc. Almost all technology integrations support it and provide the best end-user experience. I could not be more grateful for this beautiful decision made by our company to go for JumpCloud as our identity provider. As an admin [I] learnt a lot, and even they offer certifications to upskill ourselves to keep on track. The way they handle updates and feedback taken is being considered seriously, and they always deliver before their commitment time. Overall, it's a perfect allrounder that every business should have, and I recommend JumpCloud to every company in the world.” — User Ravi K. on G2

JumpCloud’s directory platform also offers multi-factor authentication (MFA), password management, patch management, conditional access policies, and more for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices.

Over 200,000 global organizations have leveraged JumpCloud to securely connect users to whatever IT resource they might need.

