Resilinc Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer

MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, today announced the appointment of Eric Goldwater as CFO and Mark Vo as CTO. These two new executive hires will further strengthen an already accomplished leadership team focused on accelerating product innovation and growth initiatives to satisfy market demand for more resilient, sustainable, secure, and transparent supply chains.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Eric and Mark to the leadership team at Resilinc. Their decades of experience, strategic focus, and proven track record of scaling businesses will be key in helping us further solidify Resilinc’s position as the industry leader in the supply chain resiliency space,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil. “The market demand for our best-in-class supply chain mapping, monitoring, and AI-powered risk solutions has never been greater, and as we continue to advance our technology leadership and scale at hypergrowth pace, Eric and Mark’s expertise and fresh insight will enable us to achieve our full potential.”

Eric Goldwater brings over 20 years of experience in senior-level finance and operating positions within multiple companies, including Microsoft, Applied Predictive Technologies (acquired by MasterCard), and EY. He has extensive experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies, in both public and private markets. He is a strategic leader with expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, and building complex global businesses. As Resilinc CFO, Mr. Goldwater looks forward to advising the executive leadership team to drive profitable hypergrowth and build a world-class finance and accounting function.

Prior to Resilinc, Mr. Goldwater most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Introhive, the fastest-growing business-to-business customer intelligence platform. While at Introhive, he served as strategic financial advisor for the company’s management team and board.

Mark Vo has a successful 25-year career as a technology leader. He has consistently built high-performing engineering organizations that are at the forefront of technologies that are translating creative ideas into innovative products and business solutions. His software experience extends across various technology fields, including healthcare solutions, application performance monitoring, product design and prototyping software, front & back-office business systems, and test & measurement.

Most recently, Mr. Vo served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology at Kyruus, leading product development, cloud infrastructure, data services, information security, and corporate IT functions. As CTO, Mr. Vo is eager to drive Resilinc’s technology strategy and roadmap, ushering in the next growth phase as the industry's leading platform for supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solutions.

About Resilinc:

Resilinc was founded to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions, which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are our customers' first line of defense, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

