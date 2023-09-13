Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market revenue to hit USD 23 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market size is estimated to attain at ~ 6 % CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 23 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 15 billion in the year 2022. The market growth is primarily owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) across the world. Unhealthy lifestyles are boosting the prevalence of various diseases in the population, and this is resulting in the increasing adoption of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis in the medical sector. For instance, in the year 2019, the prevalence of CKD was estimated at approximately 13%, while there were approximately 4.9–7 million patients worldwide with end-stage renal disease (ESKD) requiring renal replacement therapy.

Hemodialysis is a form of treatment for patients with renal failure that removes waste, salts, and fluids from the patient's blood. In peritoneal dialysis, the peritoneal membrane of the peritoneal cavity takes over the cleaning function of the kidneys. A dialysis machine, dialyzer, blood line, catheter, and dialysate are required for effective dialysis treatment.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The hospitals segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Globally Growing Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth

The elderly is one of the most vulnerable patient groups, requiring hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Therefore, increasing geriatric populations worldwide are regarded as a major factor driving the growth of the market. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs' World Population Aging 2020 report, the number of people aged 65 and over worldwide in the year 2020 is estimated at 727 million. Hence, the spike in the aging population across the globe is estimated to be an important factor driving the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Moreover, diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases across the globe. Diabetes damages many organs in the body, including the eyes, nerves, kidneys, heart, and blood vessels. The rise in adults with chronic kidney disease and diabetes is expected to increase the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis during the forecast period. For instance, in the year 2021, it was noted that more than 530 million adults had diabetes, which is expected to rise to about 640 million by the year 2030. Hence, this is also expected to be a major factor in the growth of the global market.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Regional Overview

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Market Growth in North America

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the increase in the number of hospitals and overall healthcare costs in the region. In addition, the high number of patients with chronic diseases and the increasing number of hospital visits are also expected to be growth factors for the market in this region. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the National Health Expenditure (NHE) was noted to increase by up to 9.7% to about USD 4.1 trillion in the year 2020, which is 19.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States. Dialysis refers to a technique used to remove waste products such as creatinine and urea from the blood owing to inadequate kidney function. These are necessary for people with chronic renal failure. This procedure is used to treat kidney disease, such as peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. Blood is pumped out of the blood vessels, washed using a dialyzer, and returned to the body through a vascular access as part of hemodialysis. The principle is the same as that of peritoneal dialysis, which cleans the blood using the membrane lining the stomach, called the peritoneum, as a filter.

Elevating Aged Population to Propel Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth in this region is mainly owing to the steady increase in the elderly population across the region. Elderly people are more susceptible to chronic diseases, which require hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to treat them. The Asia-Pacific population is aging faster than anywhere else in the world. Sixty percent of the world's total elderly population, that is, 630 million people, reside in the Asia-Pacific region. The region's elderly population is expected to reach 1.3 billion by the year 2050. Moreover, the government's role in raising awareness for the use of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis is expected to spur market growth in the region. Moreover, an increasing number of patients with chronic kidney disease and increased funding for medical infrastructure are expected to affect the growth of the market in the region.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Home Care Settings

Amongst these three segments, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly driven by increasing cases of chronic diseases worldwide and rising healthcare costs globally. For instance, according to the World Bank, global healthcare spending increased from 9.7% in 2018 to 9.83% in 2019. In addition, the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals for diagnosis and the subsequent availability of better reimbursement are several important factors. It is expected to further drive segment growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the existence of a huge patient pool requiring treatment with hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is also estimated to be a major factor boosting the growth of this segment.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis, Segmentation by Products

Machines

Dialyzers

Bloodlines

Concentrates

Catheters

Consumables

Amongst these six segments, the dialyzers segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Remanufacturing or reusing dialysis machines, or dialyzers, is a technology that has been historically used across the world owing to perceived potential benefits for dialysis facilities and patients. The three main reasons for dialysis facilities are the economic advantage, the ability to use historically expensive high-flux dialysis machines, and the positive environmental impact through reduced biomedical waste generation. From the patient's perspective, the traditional arguments for reprocessing dialyzers are to improve the biocompatibility of blood membranes, especially cellulose dialyzers, which are more likely to activate complement, and to reduce the first-time use usually associated with the use of ethylene oxide-sterilized dialyzers. The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney transplantation and the increase in the number of dialysis patients worldwide are responsible for the segmental growth. For instance, in the year 2018, more than 785,000 Americans required dialysis or a kidney transplant, 554,000 of whom underwent dialysis to replace kidney function, and approximately 229,000 received a kidney transplant.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis, Segmentation by Types

Conventional

Daily

Nocturnal

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market that are profiled by Research Nester are Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., DaVita Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Nipro Medical Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Medtronic and DaVita Inc.- have announced their intention to form a new independent medical device company focused on renal care to improve patient experience and outcomes. Intent is committed to developing a wide range of novel renal care products and solutions, including future at-home products.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) – Announces receipt of US 510(k) approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pristine long-term hemodialysis catheters. A new hemodialysis catheter developed by Pristine Access Technologies, Ltd. that uses a unique side-hole-less distal lumen design without a symmetrical Y-tip. It was developed by an Israel-based privately held company that was acquired by BD in July 2020.

