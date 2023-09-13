Global Generic Injectables Market Report 2023: Product Innovation Elevates Global Generic Injectables Market, Led by Companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Injectables Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global generic injectables market is poised for substantial growth, projected to rise from $94.86 billion in 2022 to $109.42 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The generic injectables market research report offers comprehensive insights into the industry's global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, market segments, and emerging trends, providing a holistic view of the current and future industry landscape.
Key Market Trends
A significant trend shaping the generic injectables market is product innovation. Leading companies within the market are focusing on advancing generic injectables to enhance their market standing. For instance, in April 2022, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian pharmaceutical company, launched Treprostinil Injection, a generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). This product offers an alternative treatment for patients requiring a transition from epoprostenol.
Global Economic Landscape
The report underscores the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The conflict has resulted in economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and inflation across commodities and services, affecting various markets worldwide.
Market Segmentation
The generic injectables market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type:
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cytokines
- Insulin
- Vaccines
- Other Products
By Container Type:
- Vials
- Ampoules
- Premix
- Prefilled Syringes
- Other Containers
By Route Of Administration:
- Intravenous
- Intramuscular
- Subcutaneous
- Other Routes Of Administration
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Drug Stores
- Online Prescription Stores
By Application:
- Oncology
- Diabetes
- Infectious Diseases
- Blood Disorders
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Hormonal Disorders
- Pain Management
- CNS Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
Vendor Analysis
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of major players in the generic injectables market, including Baxter International Inc., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, GSK plc., and AstraZeneca plc.
Strategic Insights
The report equips businesses with strategic insights to leverage growth opportunities, outperform competitors, and make informed decisions based on market trends and customer preferences.
A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes
- Baxter International Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Novartis AG
- GSK plc.
- AstraZeneca plc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Biocon Limited
- Lupin Limited
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Cipla Limited
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Samsung Biologics Co Ltd.
- Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL)
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
A Comprehensive Outlook
The generic injectables market research report delivers an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, growth trajectory, competitive landscape, and key trends. It answers essential questions regarding market growth drivers, economic correlations, and factors shaping the market's future.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$109.42 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$184.41 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl0jmm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
