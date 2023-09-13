Global Generic Injectables Market Report 2023: Product Innovation Elevates Global Generic Injectables Market, Led by Companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Injectables Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic injectables market is poised for substantial growth, projected to rise from $94.86 billion in 2022 to $109.42 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The generic injectables market research report offers comprehensive insights into the industry's global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, market segments, and emerging trends, providing a holistic view of the current and future industry landscape.

Key Market Trends

A significant trend shaping the generic injectables market is product innovation. Leading companies within the market are focusing on advancing generic injectables to enhance their market standing. For instance, in April 2022, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian pharmaceutical company, launched Treprostinil Injection, a generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). This product offers an alternative treatment for patients requiring a transition from epoprostenol.

Global Economic Landscape

The report underscores the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The conflict has resulted in economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and inflation across commodities and services, affecting various markets worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The generic injectables market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies Cytokines Insulin Vaccines Other Products

By Container Type:

Vials Ampoules Premix Prefilled Syringes Other Containers

By Route Of Administration:

Intravenous Intramuscular Subcutaneous Other Routes Of Administration

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores Online Prescription Stores

By Application:

Oncology Diabetes Infectious Diseases Blood Disorders Musculoskeletal Disorders Hormonal Disorders Pain Management CNS Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases

Vendor Analysis

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of major players in the generic injectables market, including Baxter International Inc., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, GSK plc., and AstraZeneca plc.

Strategic Insights

The report equips businesses with strategic insights to leverage growth opportunities, outperform competitors, and make informed decisions based on market trends and customer preferences.

A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

Baxter International Inc.

Sanofi SA

Novartis AG

GSK plc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Biocon Limited

Lupin Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL)

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

A Comprehensive Outlook

The generic injectables market research report delivers an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, growth trajectory, competitive landscape, and key trends. It answers essential questions regarding market growth drivers, economic correlations, and factors shaping the market's future.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $109.42 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $184.41 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl0jmm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment