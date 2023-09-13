Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market Report 2023: Navigating Raw Material Challenges - Soap and Cleaning Compounds Industry Faces Volatile Costs

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soap and cleaning compounds market continues its growth trajectory, expanding from $172.88 billion in 2022 to $185.1 billion in 2023, marking an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

However, the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic faces challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This geopolitical turmoil has resulted in economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, impacting various markets worldwide. Despite these challenges, the soap and cleaning compounds market is projected to ascend to $246.93 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Insightful Market Research

The soap and cleaning compounds market research report offers an extensive overview of the industry's global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, market segments, trends, and opportunities. This report equips businesses with an in-depth analysis of the present and future scenario of the soap and cleaning compounds industry.

Navigating Raw Material Volatility

The market is grappling with raw material volatility, a factor expected to adversely affect its growth during the forecast period. Escalating raw material costs combined with declining sales prices can squeeze profit margins for soap and cleaning companies. Moreover, increasing rates for trucking, railroad, dry-bulk, and air-freight are contributing to the industry's challenges. Manufacturers are now facing the intricate task of balancing fluctuating raw material costs.

Innovative Product Formulations

The industry is witnessing a trend of substituting harmful chemicals with safer alternatives. Major companies in the sector are shifting away from triclosan and triclocarban, which are known to be detrimental to both health and the environment. These chemicals, once common antimicrobial ingredients in personal care products, are being replaced by safer options such as benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride, or chloroxylenol (PCMX). Regulatory agencies have expressed concerns about the long-term safety of these agents, leading to their gradual replacement. Consumer product giants like P&G and Unilever have discontinued the use of triclosan and triclocarban in favor of environmentally friendly alternatives.

Global Market Dynamics

In 2022, the global population reached 7.9 billion, leading to heightened demand for soaps and cleaning products. This surge in demand, driven by an expanding population, has significantly boosted the overall soap and cleaning compounds market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, particularly in developing economies, has further stimulated the demand for these products, resulting in increased consumption.

Diverse Market Segmentation

The soap and cleaning compounds market encompasses a wide array of products, including detergents, degreasers, abrasives, and acids. The market report provides insights into various market segments, distribution channels, and end-user applications, offering a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.

Global Footprint

The soap and cleaning compounds market has a global footprint, with Asia-Pacific leading the market in 2022, followed by Western Europe. The countries analyzed within the report span Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.

Major players in the Soap and Cleaning Compounds market are

Procter & Gamble

Unilever plc

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Ecolab Inc

BASF SE

Colgate-palmolive co

Kao Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Clorox Co.



