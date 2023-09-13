Intravascular Imaging Market sees Strong Demand and Innovation to Drive Growth, Reaching US$ 656.29 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intravascular imaging market is expected to be worth US$ 387.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to be worth US$ 656.29 million by 2033. During the projection period of 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Over the projected period, further technological innovation, especially AI-enhanced imaging, is likely to drive market expansion. Prospects for growth may arise in developing nations with expanding healthcare infrastructure. The world's ageing population may raise the demand for intravascular imaging, especially for personalized medicine applications.

Regulation modifications will continue to have a significant impact on market dynamics and the rate of technological adoption. The intravascular imaging market is expected to evolve significantly between 2023 and 2033, driven by technological advancements and altering healthcare requirements.

The increasing demand for intravascular imaging is also being pushed by institutional and office-based physician efforts to reduce healthcare costs. The drive towards downsizing, adaptability, and inexpensiveness has influenced the increasing usage of intravascular imaging systems.

The continuing efforts of companies to manufacture technologically advanced diagnostic equipment are expected to fuel intravascular imaging sales and contribute to the intravascular imaging market share growth. Globally rising rates of deep vein thrombosis, heart disease with coronary occlusion, and other disorders are expected to increase patient traffic in diagnostic centers, fueling intravascular imaging market development.

Key Takeaways from the Intravascular Imaging Market Study

The United States is predicted to reach US$ 700 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States is predicted to increase at a 5.6% annual rate.

annual rate. The intravascular imaging market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$400 million by the end of the forecast period.

by the end of the forecast period. China's intravascular imaging industry is anticipated to be worth US$850 million .

. The intravascular imaging market in Japan is expected to develop significantly, reaching US$ 700 million by 2033.





“Due to the increased effectiveness of intravascular imaging methods for the diagnosis of blood vessel disease, broad adoption of intravascular imaging is expected to significantly increase the popularity of intravascular imaging while accelerating intravascular imaging revenue growth,” says an FMI analyst.

Intravascular Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the intravascular imaging market are attempting to expand their product footprint in order to strengthen their global sales chances. Collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements between regional and global market leaders are also expected to increase intravascular imaging market share.

Siemens Healthineers launched Luminos Impulse, a fluoroscopy technology with a cutting-edge layout and characteristics shared by high-end fluoroscopy systems including an intuitive imaging chain, complete dose optimization, cybersecurity attributes, and detector-sharing capacity for radiography, in September 2021.

In May 2021, Siemens Healthineers launched Somatom X.ceed, a one-of-a-kind high-resolution, fast-paced CT (computed tomography) scanner intended exclusively for exceptionally demanding medical uses where time and precision are important.

Key Players in the Intravascular Imaging Market:

Acqiris

NIDEK CO. LTD.

AGFA Healthcare

Aculight Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering Inc.

Optopol

Sonostar Technologies Co.Ltd.

OPKO Health

AlazarTech





Segmentation Analysis of the Intravascular Imaging Market

By Product Type:

Instruments

Software

By Modality:

Handheld

Trolley Mounted

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights of Intravascular Imaging Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Intravascular Imaging market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Instruments, Software), Modality (Handheld, Trolly Mounted), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long Term Care Centers, Others), and Region.

