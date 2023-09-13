Dental Bone Void Filler Market Revenue to Cross USD 180 million by 2031, Garnering 5.6% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The dental bone void filler market was estimated to have acquired US$ 100 million in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 182.1 million .



Bioceramics are being increasingly widely used in dental reconstruction due to its potential osteoinductivity, high biocompatibility, bioactivity, osteoconductivity, ease of availability, hydrophilicity, and resemblance to natural bone inorganic components. The market for dental bone void filler materials is anticipated to increase because of the characteristics of bio-ceramics.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83132

Global Dental Bone Void Filler Market: Key Players



The most recent dental bone void filler market study indicates that businesses are making significant investments in thorough research and development efforts to acquire a competitive advantage in the worldwide market.

Businesses are proactively developing partnerships to diversify their product offerings in both home and foreign markets. The following companies are well-known participants in the global dental bone void filler market:

Curasan Inc.

Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp.

Medtronic

GRAFTYS

DePuy Synthes Companies



Key developments in the global dental bone void filler market are:

BONESUPPORT AB signed an agreement with OrthoPediatrics Corp. in January 2022 to supply CERAMENT BONE VOID FILLER to pediatric institutions in the United States.

Orthofix will introduce Opus Mg set, a settable bone void filler for orthopedic procedures, in September 2021. Such a product release is expected to increase market revenue over the long run.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the bone void filler CERAMENT BVF in 2020.

In order to strengthen its biologics business, which includes bone void fillers, Stryker acquired Wright Medical in November 2020.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. purchased Sunstar's Degradable Solutions division in December 2020, which included the GUIDOR range of bone graft substitutes.

Medtronic in Japan introduced Grafton, a deionized matrix proteins bone grafting method, in March 2019. Bone graft extender and bone void filler provide three functions as an alternative to bone grafts. With its introduction, the nation's selection of goods and services was widened.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Recent technological advancements in the dentistry industry, such 3D bone graft replacement scaffolds, have been made to overcome the shortcomings of commonly used grafting materials.

Cell-based treatments have created a new regeneration technique by using three-dimensional scaffolds that closely resemble the original extracellular matrix.

This design enhances proliferation, adhesion, and cell differentiation as well as total tissue regeneration.

The market is driven by this utilization as well as the benefits of current technology.

Market Trends for Dental Bone Void Fillers

The Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) category had 25% of the market in 2020. This is due to the material's enormous popularity among medical professionals and the ongoing development of bone grafting procedures, which has increased demand for the segment. For comparison, Grafton demineralized bone matrix is the most popular brand that is intended to supplement or extend autogenous bone in a range of challenging bone transplant procedures.

Grafton is an extender, void filler, and alternative for bone transplant within the skeletal system that does not compromise the integrity of the bone structure. A demineralized bone allograft called a grafton injection is composed of demineralized donor cortical fibers.

A pre-loaded syringe and less invasive surgical instruments are provided with the grafts. This makes it possible for the substance to be delivered through the majority of retractor systems, aiding in the filling or union of any bony cavities. The characteristics of Grafton are anticipated to raise the demand for the demineralized bone matrix, accelerating the segment's growth.



Ask for Discount at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=83132

Global Market for Dental Bone Void Filler: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the dental bone void filler market in different countries. These are:

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate throughout the anticipated time frame. With an estimated market size of US$ 19.5 million in 2022, China in particular saw development with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2022.

It will expand at a CAGR of 7.4% throughout the course of the predicted year. There is a strong need for dental services due to the large patient population. The infrastructure for oral healthcare is quickly rising in emerging nations like India, which supports the region's development.

In China, it is anticipated that the market for dental bone void filler would expand in absolute terms by US$1.1 million between 2023 and 2033.

With a market share of US$1.35 billion in 2022, North America was in the lead and is anticipated to stay there for the duration of the projection. The increasing usage of artificial void fillers, such as calcium sulfate and tri-calcium phosphate, as well as the increasing introduction of novel products by rival companies are projected to drive market expansion in the region.

Global Dental Bone Void Filler Market Segmentation



By Material Type

Tricalcium Phosphate Ceramics

Biphasic Calcium Phosphate Ceramics

Calcium Phosphate Cement

Calcium Sulfates

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Other Material Types

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of Dental Bone Void Filler Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83132<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com