Association Sheds Light on Latest Advances of AHCC During Sexual Health Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Sexual Health Month in full swing this September, the AHCC Association is urging individuals to enhance their understanding of sexual health, explore essential questions about their well-being, and foster open conversations with their partners. In a time when gynecologic cancers are on the rise, particularly cervical cancer, staying informed about the latest advancements is paramount.



“Sexual Health Month serves as a timely reminder for all of us to prioritize our well-being and engage in discussions that matter,” said Dr. Dana Cohen , a prominent New York-based physician with a focus on women's health and author of, “Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, and Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration” (Hachette Books). With 90% of her patients being women, Dr. Cohen said, “Sexual health is an integral part of overall well-being, and it's crucial that we stay informed about the latest statistics and developments, especially with cervical cancer.”

Recent studies have highlighted a concerning increase in cervical cancer cases from human papillomavirus (HPV), prompting a call for proactive measures. Amid these findings, a breakthrough in the battle against HPV has emerged. Two studies published in the Frontiers in Oncology journal have showcased the potential of AHCC supplementation to bolster the immune system's ability to clear high-risk HPV infections more swiftly than conventional methods.





“I've witnessed firsthand the impact of AHCC supplementation in my practice,” said Dr. Cohen. “When a patient has an HPV diagnosis, I prioritize AHCC supplementation alongside folic acid as a first-line defense. It routinely clears infections in my patients, offering a powerful preventive option.”





AHCC®, a naturally cultured extract derived from shiitake mushroom mycelia, has undergone extensive research , with more than 30 human clinical studies and 50 papers in Indexed MEDLINE journals supporting its efficacy. Widely available from reputable nutritional supplement brands , AHCC® holds promise as an immune support nutrient and an immunotherapeutic adjuvant.

“HPV, often referred to as the invisible infection, impacts more than 42 million individuals ,” Dr. Cohen notes. “AHCC provides an actionable solution, offering hope and empowerment to those seeking preventive measures and for healthcare professionals searching for effective strategies for their patients.”

With Sexual Health Month in September and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January, the AHCC Association encourages a deeper delve into the potential of AHCC supplementation in the fight against HPV to reduce the incidences of cervical cancer. With its robust body of research and real-world success stories , AHCC presents a compelling avenue for further exploration and discovery in the realm of sexual health. Learn more about AHCC through the AHCC Association at: www.ahcc.net .

About AHCC®

AHCC®, a trademark of Amino Up Co., Ltd., is a unique, naturally cultured extract derived from the cell wall of the mycelia (roots) of Lentinula edodes mushrooms. A complex molecule rich in alpha-glucans and other immune-modulating polysaccharides, AHCC® is one of the world's most researched natural immune-modulating compounds. Supported by more than 30 human clinical studies and more than 50 papers published in the Indexed MEDLINE journals, AHCC® has been used in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities worldwide. AHCC® is available from more than a dozen reputable nutritional supplement brands. Consumers should be warned to avoid fake products sold under different product names and should always look for AHCC® on the label. For more information, visit: www.ahcc.net .

About AHCC Association

AHCC Association supports research and public awareness initiatives that enable clinicians, patients, and consumers to evaluate the use of AHCC® as an immune support nutrient in healthy and immune-compromised individuals, as well as an immunotherapeutic adjuvant to traditional mainline treatments in Western medicine. The association also supports regulatory initiatives that can help healthcare professionals and consumers to differentiate clinically validated nutritional products from untested and unregulated dietary supplements. Learn more at: www.ahcc.net .

