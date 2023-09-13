Golden Grail Beverages' KOZ Water: A Commitment to a Greener Tomorrow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is proud to announce an increase in the production of its premium product, KOZ Water. This upscale in production aligns with the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and recycling and the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic water bottles.



KOZ Water, available on Amazon since 2020, has been making waves with its eco-friendly packaging and environmental commitment. KOZ Water is not your typical water; from its unique purification process to its commitment to environmental sustainability, KOZ Water is redefining what it means to drink water. Recognizing the imperative role of electrolytes and minerals for human health, each sip of KOZ Water is a step forward to better health.

KOZ Water is packaged in completely plastic-free cans, offering an eco-friendly alternative to plastic water bottles. This is a testament to Golden Grail Beverages' commitment to recycling and sustainability, especially given the growing environmental problem caused by the popularity of plastic bottled water.

"As a company, we are committed to sustainability and recycling," says Russ Kaffenberger, CRO of Golden Grail Beverages. "The decision to package KOZ Water in aluminum cans, which are infinitely recyclable, reflects this dedication. We believe our commitment to quality, health, and the environment sets KOZ Water apart in the beverage market and look forward to sharing it with more customers."

Experience the refreshing taste of KOZ Water and contribute to a more sustainable future by ordering on Amazon today. Each month, you can have KOZ water conveniently delivered directly to your doorstep. For more information about KOZ Water, please visit KOZ Water.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

