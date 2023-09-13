Blood Group Typing Market is Expected to Reach $3.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the blood group typing industry is poised to undergo a transformative revolution. Advancements in genetic sequencing and molecular diagnostics are set to streamline and personalize blood typing processes, making them more accurate, efficient, and accessible than ever before. This industry will increasingly harness cutting-edge technologies, such as CRISPR-based methods, to precisely manipulate blood group antigens for therapeutic purposes like universal blood transfusions. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics will enable rapid analysis of vast patient datasets, leading to improved blood matching, reduced transfusion complications, and enhanced patient outcomes. As the convergence of biotechnology and data science continues to drive innovation, the future of blood group typing promises not only safer and more efficient transfusions but also new frontiers in personalized medicine and healthcare.

Blood Group Typing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for blood donations is on the rise due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and an increasing number of surgical procedures, which, in turn, highlights the essential role of precise blood group typing in facilitating secure and efficient blood transfusions.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72074095

Blood Group Typing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, test type, technique, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgical procedures necessitate the need for blood donations

Blood Group Typing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Immucor, Inc. (US)

Danaher (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Quotient Limited (Switzerland)

Novacyt (France)

BAG Health Care GmbH (Germany)

Rapid Labs Ltd (UK)

Agena Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Biorex Diagnostics (UK)

HUMAN Gesellschaft für Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH (Germany)

Prestige Diagnostics (UK)

Span Diagnostics SARL (France)

DIALAB GmbH (Austria)

Lorne Laboratories Limited (UK)

Atlas Medical GmbH (Germany)

Torax Biosciences Limited (Northern Ireland)

Fortress Diagnostics (UK)

AXO Science (France)

Maxwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

MedSource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

and Among Others

Buy a Blood Group Typing Industry Report (220 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=72074095

This report categorizes the advanced wound care market based on product & service, test type, technique, end user, and region:

By Product & Service

Consumables Antisera Reagents Anti-human Globulin Reagents Red Blood Cell Reagents Blood Bank Saline

Instruments

Services & Software

By Test Type

ABO Blood Tests & Rh Typing

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

Cross-matching Tests

Antigen Typing

By Technique

Assay-based Techniques

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing

Other Techniques

By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72074095

The key stakeholders in the Blood Group Typing market include:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Quotient Limited (Switzerland) launched its ALBA products in the Netherlands and Sweden in addition to the following geographies: Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden.

In May 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) launched the IH-500TM NEXT System, a fully automated system for ID cards. The IH-500 NEXT System not only reduces instrument downtime and increases laboratory productivity but also provides the flexibility and freedom to use high-performing Bio-Rad Reagent Red Blood Cells (RBCs), as well as the lab’s own RBCs or third-party Reagent RBCs.

In March 2022, Quotient Limited (Switzerland) received the Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its MosaiQ Extended Immunohematology (IH) Microarray. The expanded array of features of MosaiQ allows for the comprehensive characterization of blood donor samples (blood typing and disease screening) through a single test procedure.

In June 2023, Quotient Limited (Switzerland) and Transmedic Pte Ltd (Singapore) signed a distribution agreement, which will enable Transmedic to distribute Alba by Quotient and MosaiQ in five countries in Southeast Asia.

In March 2023, With the acquisition of Immucor, Inc. (US), Werfen (Spain) expanded its presence as a company of reference in the specialized diagnostics market and grew its portfolio of diagnostic solutions for hospitals and clinical laboratories.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Blood Group Typing Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the blood group typing market?

Recent trends affecting the blood group typing market are the prevalence of chronic diseases and surgical procedures and the rising number of road accidents.

What are the major products & services of the blood group typing market?

Based on products & services, the global blood group typing market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services & software. The consumables segment dominated the blood group typing market in 2022. The increase in blood donation rates and major surgical procedures (including organ transplant procedures) are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Who are the key players in the blood group typing market?

The key players in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Quotient Limited (Switzerland), Novacyt (France), BAG Health Care GmbH (Germany), Rapid Labs Ltd (UK), Agena Bioscience, Inc. (US), Biorex Diagnostics (UK), HUMAN Gesellschaft für Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH (Germany), Prestige Diagnostics (UK), Span Diagnostics SARL (France), DIALAB GmbH (Austria), Lorne Laboratories Limited (UK), Atlas Medical GmbH (Germany), Torax Biosciences Limited (Northern Ireland), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), AXO Science (France), Maxwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), and MedSource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Who are the major end users of the blood group typing market?

Based on end users, the global blood group typing market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users. The hospital segment dominated the blood group typing market in 2022. Hospitals are equipped not only to meet routine healthcare needs but also to handle emergencies that demand prompt blood typing and transfusion. This adaptability, combined with the steady influx of patients seeking medical care, firmly positions hospitals as the major end users of blood group typing products.

Which region is lucrative for the blood group typing market?

The Asia Pacific region, comprising economies like China, Japan, and India, presents promising market opportunities for blood group typing.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72074095

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global blood group typing market by product & service, test type, technique, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall blood group typing market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

Related Reports:

Blood Collection Devices Market

Blood Screening Market

Surgical Sealants Market

Apheresis Market

Autotransfusion Systems Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blood-group-typing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blood-group-typing.asp