Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Receives Purchase Orders for Six Schools in Texas this Week and Completes over $600,000 of Installations Including Previously Announced Purchase Orders for Schools and other Projects Since July 1st

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that it has received purchase orders for six schools in Texas this week. Since July 1, 2023, the Company has completed more than $600,000 of installations including previously announced purchase orders for schools and other projects.



With its products installed in more than 130 schools in Texas, Patriot Glass Solutions – powered by C-Bond Systems’ technology – offers best-of-breed security film products to deter forced entry and provide ballistic resistance.

“We are winning new business every week and are in the process of hiring additional installers and purchasing new equipment to keep up with demand,” stated Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “This is a good problem to have and highlights the amount of work we have building in our backlog.”

Patriot Glass Solutions offers C-Bond Secure, which is stronger than security film alone, and C-Bond BRS, a bullet-resistant film system. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry to give law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

Patriot Glass Solutions’ C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

