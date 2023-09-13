Global Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels Market Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 2,452.94 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of 6.5%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Urinalysis Testing Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, and Others); By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global antibacterial haemostatic gels market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1,312.90 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2,452.94 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels? How Big is Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels Market Size & Share?

Overview

Hydrogels have lately become more alluring amongst varied kinds of novel antibacterial wound dressings due to their congenital drug delivery potential. The rapidly rising demand for the antibacterial haemostatic gels market can be attributed to the fact that they comprise hydrophilic chains which sustain moisture around the wound site.

The rise in dangerous ailments has caused a considerable upswing in the aggregate of surgical procedures and medical forte for therapy and handling of many illnesses worldwide. A surgical procedure is an intricate effort and may cause the advancement of many barriers, such as bleeding. This determines efficacy in regulating bleeding in the surgical theatre.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

DEXX laboratories inc

Medura

Pfizer

StopBleed

Zoetis Inc

Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,452.94 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,395.22 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players DEXX laboratories Inc., Medura, StopBleed, Zoetis Inc., Pfizer Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Prevalence of chronic illnesses : Persistent injuries involving diabetic foot, pressure, and venous leg ulcers are becoming an escalating healthcare worry globally. The prevalence of dangerous injuries is estimated to escalate as the world's population ages, with an evaluation of 1.51 to 2.21 chronic injuries per 1000 people worldwide. To handle these wounds, antibacterial haemostatic gels are growingly utilized to regulate bleeding, prohibit infection, and advance healing. The antibacterial haemostatic gels market size is expanding as the public consciousness of effectual wound care management escalates, causing the growing demand for these gels amongst patients and healthcare professionals.

: Persistent injuries involving diabetic foot, pressure, and venous leg ulcers are becoming an escalating healthcare worry globally. The prevalence of dangerous injuries is estimated to escalate as the world's population ages, with an evaluation of 1.51 to 2.21 chronic injuries per 1000 people worldwide. To handle these wounds, antibacterial haemostatic gels are growingly utilized to regulate bleeding, prohibit infection, and advance healing. The antibacterial haemostatic gels market size is expanding as the public consciousness of effectual wound care management escalates, causing the growing demand for these gels amongst patients and healthcare professionals. Usage in several surgical applications : There is a surge in surgical processes worldwide, both elective and emergency. Antibacterial haemostatic gels are considerably utilized in several surgical applications involving general surgery, orthopaedics, cardiovascular surgery, and trauma care to regulate bleeding and prohibit infections. For instance, in the EU, there were approximately 1.12 million caesarean sections in 2020, and approximately 310 million prominent procedures are executed globally each year, with between 40 to 50 million happening in the USA and 20 million in Europe.

: There is a surge in surgical processes worldwide, both elective and emergency. Antibacterial haemostatic gels are considerably utilized in several surgical applications involving general surgery, orthopaedics, cardiovascular surgery, and trauma care to regulate bleeding and prohibit infections. For instance, in the EU, there were approximately 1.12 million caesarean sections in 2020, and approximately 310 million prominent procedures are executed globally each year, with between 40 to 50 million happening in the USA and 20 million in Europe. Technological progressions: Another crucial driving factor is the aggregate of product instigations with technologically progressive features. The antibacterial haemostatic gels market sales are soaring as some benefits linked with progressive products are their efficacy in the attainment of haemostasis. Further other benefits such as lessened probability of infections and reduced prices are contributing to the progression of R&D of the product. This has caused advancement and the making of technologically progressive product offerings with many enhanced features.

Top Findings of Report

The antibacterial haemostatic gels are considerably utilized in several surgical applications involving general surgery, orthopaedics, cardiovascular surgery, and trauma care to regulate bleeding and prohibit infections, thus pushing the market growth.

The antibacterial haemostatic gels market segmentation is primarily segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

North American region is expected to grow speedily during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Arresting bacterial growth : Antibacterial haemostatic gels are predominantly utilized for wound management and bleeding regulation in the medical sphere. In the course of surgical procedures, these gels can be administered to the surgical site to regulate bleeding and prohibit bacteria growth. They assist in encouraging clotting and lessen the probability of surgical site infections. In the matter of distressing injuries or exigencies needing instant bleeding regulation, haemostatic gels can attain haemostasis while also offering antibacterial features to prohibit infections.

: Antibacterial haemostatic gels are predominantly utilized for wound management and bleeding regulation in the medical sphere. In the course of surgical procedures, these gels can be administered to the surgical site to regulate bleeding and prohibit bacteria growth. They assist in encouraging clotting and lessen the probability of surgical site infections. In the matter of distressing injuries or exigencies needing instant bleeding regulation, haemostatic gels can attain haemostasis while also offering antibacterial features to prohibit infections. Curtailing healthcare expenditure: The advancement of contemporary, successful, haemostasis-instigating commodities is being speeded up by technological advancements. Further, these commodities lessen the probability of infections and notably retain healthcare expenditure. Makers are compelled to generate goods with superior features for bleeding impacts in the course of bleeding processes due to the several benefits of enhanced haemostats. For instance, Baxter displayed TISSEL, a technologically pioneering solution for the fibrin sealants sector that encourages speedier healing and reduces medical expenses.

Segmental Analysis

Urinalysis testing kits segment is dominating the global market

Based on product type, the urinanalysis testing kits segment dominates the global market. The antibacterial haemostatic gels market demand is on the rise as these kits are generally utilized to analyze urine for several motives, such as recognizing illnesses, observing health conditions, and carrying out drug testing. They normally accommodate strips or cassettes with chemical reagents that react with several elements of urine, offering information on variables such as pH, glucose, protein, ketones, and the existence of bacteria and other peculiarities.

The hospital segment is spearheading the market globally

Based on end use, the hospital segment is spearheading the market globally. Hospitals execute a broad gamut of surgical procedures, several needing haemostatic agents such as antibacterial haemostatic gels to regulate bleeding and prohibit infections. The antibacterial haemostatic gels market trends include its positioning a robust prominence on infection regulation and prohibition. These haemostatic gels offer an anti-microbial deterrent, lessening the probability of wound infections. Thus, hospitals may use these gels to curtail the probability of infections in the patient population.

Geographical Overview

North America: This region held the largest antibacterial haemostatic gels market share owing to it being at the vanguard of technological progressions, and medical transformations frequently have a cutthroat edge in the market. Moreover, notable funding in R&D is surging innovation in the healthcare sector. A progressive healthcare framework is also a sizeable element reinforcing the market's growth in the region.

Europe: Escalated surgeries significantly propel the demand for antibacterial haemostatic gels in the market covering European nations. For instance, in 2020, approximately 3,102,674 surgical procedures were executed in England and Wales. Further, the UK National Health Service carried out approximately 1.5 million prominent surgical processes yearly, about 5 billion pounds.

Browse the Detail Report “Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Urinalysis Testing Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, and Others); By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/antibacterial-haemostatic-gels-market

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Rapid-Seal, a high-performance, antibacterial haemostatic gel, was introduced by Medcura, which collaborated with ASO, LLC, a significant US supplier of first-aid items. This product is available at a large US pharmacy chain.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the expected industry size of the market?

Who are the antibacterial haemostatic gels market key players?

Which region contributes notably towards the market?

What will be the expected CAGR in the market during the forecast period?

What factors are driving the antibacterial haemostatic gels market growth?

What are the important segments in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels market report based on product type, end-user, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Urinanalysis Testing Kits

Hematology Testing Kits

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Others

By End User Outlook

Homecare

Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

