Fareportal receives Million Dollar Sales Award from China Airlines

New York, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading travel technology company Fareportal was recently awarded the Million Dollar Sales Award from China Airlines recognizing exceptional performance by the company’s online travel agency brands, CheapOair and OneTravel. This award is given annually to the top sellers of China Airlines tickets over the past year.

China Airlines, founded in 1959, is the flag carrier of the Republic of China and flies to 178 destinations worldwide. The airline operates non-stop flights to Taipei from US gateways including Los Angeles, Ontario (California), San Francisco, New York, and Honolulu.

Sanjay Hathiramani, Fareportal Global Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations comments, “The recognition we have received from China Airlines signifies our continued pursuit of excellence, commitment to customer satisfaction, and collaboration. I am proud to receive the Million Dollar accolade on behalf of our team, who continue to elevate passenger booking journey experience at every touch point. “

“We appreciate all the continuous support and dedication toward China Airlines. This outstanding triumph is the win-win result of our collaboration, and we look forward to reaching new milestones with CheapOair in the future,” stated Joseph Wu, China Airlines General Manager, Eastern USA.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, 1 million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal’s booking platforms enable consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

Attachment