Surface Treatment Solutions Market for Aviation MRO to be Worth $750.1 Million by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Surface Treatment Solutions Market for Aviation MRO by Surface Treatment (Anodizing Solutions, Chemical Treatment Solutions, Plating Solutions, Coating & Painting Solutions, Non-Destructive Inspection Lines ) and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO is projected to reach $750.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023-2030.

Surface treatment is the process of modifying the surface of a material to improve its properties, enhancing functions like rust and wear resistance. MRO surface treatment solutions are essential for aviation components like fuel nozzles, engine parts, guidance systems, navigation systems, and landing gear assemblies.



The growth of the surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO is driven by the growing demand for chemical surface treatment solutions and increasing government focus on the aviation sector. However, stringent regulations in the aviation sector restrain the growth of the surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO.

The increasing adoption of aerospace painting & coating solutions for aircraft maintenance is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the need for more trained professionals in the aviation MRO industry is a major challenge for market growth. Furthermore, robotic aircraft painting and the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry are prominent trends in the surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO.

The global surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO is segmented by surface treatment (anodizing solutions, chemical treatment solutions, plating solutions, coating and painting solutions, etching solutions, chemical cleaning lines, non-destructive inspection lines, and other surface treatment solutions. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on surface treatment, In 2023, the anodizing solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased use of anodizing solutions for corrosion resistance, the growing demand for anodization to improve surface hardness, and the growing need to improve component lifespan. However, the chemical treatment solutions segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is mainly attributed to the presence of leading surface treatment solutions providers and their increasing focus on developing robotic aircraft painting. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry contributes to the growth of this regional market.

Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the infrastructural growth in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Japan and the increasing efforts by companies to expand new business units to offer surface treatment solutions for aviation MRO.

The key players operating in the surface treatment solutions market for aviation MRO are John Cockerill (Belgium), Yongrad Industrial Process Systems Industry. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Turkey), Dr.-Ing. Max Schlötter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Uniwes Engineering (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), GALVABAU AG (Switzerland), KOCH INDUSTRIES & George Koch Sons, LLC. (U.S.), Elad Technologies (L.S.) Ltd. (Israel), Surface Finishing Engineering Ltd. (U.K.), Technic, Inc. (U.S.), NHE (Norman Hay Engineering, Plasticraft) (U.K.), BUFFOLI IMPIANTI srl (Italy), and MKV GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the Report:

Surface Treatment Solutions Market for Aviation MRO—by Surface Treatment

Anodizing Solutions

Chemical Treatment Solutions

Plating Solutions

Coating and Painting Solutions

Etching Solutions

Chemical Cleaning Lines

Non-Destructive Inspection Lines

Other Surface Treatment Solutions

Surface Treatment Solutions Market for Aviation MRO—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

