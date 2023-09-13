Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow: UoPeople to Provide Virtual Internships to its 137,000+ Students from 200 Countries

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that promises to reshape the landscape of online education and professional development, University of the People (UoPeople), one of the largest online universities in the U.S., has forged a partnership with Virtual Internships , a global leader in guaranteed internship placements, to offer remote internships to all its students.



The partnership between UoPeople, the first non-profit, tuition-free, American-accredited online university, and Virtual Internships will enhance the university’s academic programs by providing real-world experiences for its diverse student body. UoPeople began its new academic year with more than 137,000 students from over 200 countries around the world, including more than 16,500 refugees.

“This partnership supports UoPeople’s mission to open the gates to higher education to all qualified students around the globe, provide them with quality degree programs, and help them succeed when they graduate,” said UoPeople President Shai Reshef. “Through virtual internships, UoPeople is providing our students with critical access to real-world experiences and job opportunities that will greatly enhance their employability both online and on-site.”

With technology constantly reshaping the way people work and learn, remote internships have emerged as an innovative solution to bridge the gap between education and employment. This collaboration will provide hands-on experience in a digital landscape, where students can acquire practical skills that complement their academic knowledge. Another key aspect of this partnership is its ability to impact a wide range of students, including those facing unique challenges, such as refugees, migrants, disabled students, and those living in remote parts of the world who cannot physically access in-person internships. For many of these students, their only option for employment is working remotely.

“At Virtual Internships, our mission is to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world work experience. We believe that internships should be accessible to every student, regardless of their background, geography, or any other barriers that they may face,” stated Daniel Nivern, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtual Internships. “We're excited to partner with University of the People, which shares our values around accessibility and innovation. Together, we aim to close the access gap for high-quality internships, ensuring students are primed and ready for the job market of the future.”

UoPeople’s partnership with Virtual Internships will provide remote internship opportunities that allow students to gain valuable job experience, develop their professional networks, and enhance their employability, regardless of geographical location or personal circumstances. Remote internships provide students with advantages that transcend geographical boundaries.

“Whether it is a Syrian student living in a refugee camp, an Afghan woman studying from the safety of her home, or an American student living on a remote farm, they all will have the same opportunity to take part in an internship that can transform their lives for the better,” said UoPeople President Reshef. “We are empowering the workforce of the future to be successful anywhere in the world.”

