MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

VONORE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its 2023 Sustainability Report. The Company recognizes the importance of social and environmental responsibility and global sustainability, and is committed to making the best products in the best way possible. The Company is devoted to reducing its environmental impact, ensuring a healthy and safe workplace for its employees, and acting as a good corporate citizen in the communities it serves.



Among the report’s highlights are several milestones achieved:

Recycling expanded: During fiscal year 2023, we significantly expanded our waste recycling program to nearly double the reported waste that is recycled or reused.





During fiscal year 2023, we significantly expanded our waste recycling program to nearly double the reported waste that is recycled or reused. Safety milestone: The MasterCraft brand surpassed over four million hours worked without a lost time incident.





The MasterCraft brand surpassed over four million hours worked without a lost time incident. Employee engagement: We conducted an employee engagement survey to identify and help drive future priorities.





We conducted an employee engagement survey to identify and help drive future priorities. Policies implemented: During fiscal year 2023, the Company developed and implemented a Human Rights Policy, Environmental Policy, and a Supplier Code of Conduct. These three foundational documents codify our commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.



Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, commented, “I am delighted to share these highlights of our progress on promoting social and environmental responsibility. Our Company’s success is due to the dedicated work of our employees and the loyalty of our customers. We know we must continue to deliver value to them to support our long-term success. As a company whose products are enjoyed outdoors on the water, we recognize the importance of social and environmental responsibility. We look forward to making boating better and maintaining our Company’s position at the forefront of the marine industry.”

Read the full Sustainability Report at this link.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Bobby Potter

Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@MasterCraft.com