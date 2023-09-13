Correction: Icelandair: Major Shareholder Announcement

Correction: The number of voting rights has been corrected.

Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Íslandsbanki hf. confirming that the combined number of voting rights of Íslandsbanki hf. and funds managed by Íslandssjóðir hf. in Icelandair Group is now 2,043,710,049. This corresponds to 4.97% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.

