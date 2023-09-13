Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Outlook 2023-2027: Exploring Future Energy Routes: Top 15 Planned and Announced Pipelines by Commodity Revealed

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Outlook by Region, Countries and Companies including Details of New Build (Planned and Announced) Projects and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A total of 533 planned and announced trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines are expected to come online during the outlook period 2023-2027. Of these, 337 represent planned pipelines with identified development plans, while 196 show the count of early-stage announced pipelines that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get development approval.
Scope
- Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions globally, outlook of the planned and announced pipeline length up to 2027
- Annual breakdown of new build capex on planned and announced pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2023 to 2027
- New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally
- Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies
- Details of major new build pipelines expected to start operations over the next four years by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced major, trunk oil and gas pipelines globally
- Assess your competitor's planned and announced pipelines, proposed lengths and capital expenditure
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry
- Keep abreast of key global planned and announced pipelines
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong planned and announced pipeline data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced pipelines in the world
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2027
- Key Highlights
- Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Announcements
- Major Cancelled Pipelines
- Major Stalled Pipelines
- Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook
- Total Oil and Gas Pipelines Length by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries
- Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Companies
- Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region
- Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announce Gas Pipelines by Key Companies
- Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company
- Africa - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Africa - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Caribbean - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Countries
- Caribbean - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Central America - New build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Central America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- FSU - New Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- FSU - New Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country
- North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country
- Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- South America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- South America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies
- Global Planned and Announced (New build) Pipelines, 2023-2027
- Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines
- Top 15 Global Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines
- Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines
- Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines
- Appendix
- Important Definitions
- Market Definition
- Methodology
