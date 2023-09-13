Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Outlook 2023-2027: Exploring Future Energy Routes: Top 15 Planned and Announced Pipelines by Commodity Revealed

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Outlook by Region, Countries and Companies including Details of New Build (Planned and Announced) Projects and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A total of 533 planned and announced trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines are expected to come online during the outlook period 2023-2027. Of these, 337 represent planned pipelines with identified development plans, while 196 show the count of early-stage announced pipelines that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get development approval.



Scope

Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions globally, outlook of the planned and announced pipeline length up to 2027

Annual breakdown of new build capex on planned and announced pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2023 to 2027

New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies

Details of major new build pipelines expected to start operations over the next four years by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)

Key Topics Covered:

Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2027

Key Highlights

Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Announcements

Major Cancelled Pipelines

Major Stalled Pipelines

Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook

Total Oil and Gas Pipelines Length by Region

Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Companies

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announce Gas Pipelines by Key Companies

Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

Africa - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

Africa - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Caribbean - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Countries

Caribbean - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Central America - New build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

Central America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

FSU - New Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

FSU - New Build Capex on the Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

South America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

South America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies

Global Planned and Announced (New build) Pipelines, 2023-2027

Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines

Top 15 Global Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines

Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines

Top 15 Global Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines

Appendix

Important Definitions

Market Definition

Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o9it3



