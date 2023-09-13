Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Scale of Operation (Commercial, Clinical, Preclinical), by Size of Contract Manufacturer (Large/Very Large, Mid-sized, Small-sized), by Source of Stem Cells (Allogenic, Autologous), by Type of Stem Cells (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells), by End-user (Biopharmaceutical companies, Research Institutes, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The stem cell therapy contract manufacturing market was valued at US$2,495.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Increasing Investments by Venture Capital firms to stimulate Stem Cell Therapy CMO industry

The trend of companies entering agreements to facilitate the expansion of iPSC-derived therapies is on the rise, resulting in a notable upswing in research activities. In contemporary healthcare, the emphasis on personalized medicine, aligning treatments with individual patients' genetic composition and distinct variables, is gaining prominence. This direction is propelling the need for solutions in stem cell-based drug discovery and clinical trials, holding the capability to fundamentally transform the processes of drug development and testing. For example, in February 2023, Garuda Therapeutics, a company based in Cambridge, successfully concluded a Series B funding round of US$62 million to bolster its self-renewing, off-the-shelf blood stem cell technology. Also, in May 2023, NYBC Ventures has emerged as an inaugural venture fund, uniquely dedicated to propelling the progression of innovative blood and cell-based treatments.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/stem-cell-therapy-contract-manufacturing-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Mixed Impact on the Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Market?

The landscape of the stem cell therapy contract manufacturing market has encountered a mixed impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On one hand, the pandemic has introduced challenges such as supply chain disturbances, procedure postponements, and financial limitations. Additionally pharma companies shifted their R&D focus and efforts towards development of vaccines and other treatment therapies.

The worldwide supply chains were disrupted due to limitations on international trade, shutdowns of manufacturing facilities, and a decrease in the availability of the workforce. Consequently, the production and distribution of cell therapy had faced setbacks, influencing the overall expansion of the market. However, the pandemic has also fostered prospects for innovation in adoption of stem cell research for treatment of COVID-19. Moreover, factors such as rapid integration of telemedicine and remote healthcare were widely adopted during the pandemic, offering advantages to diverse biotechnological domains, including cell therapy contract manufacturing. Additionally, numerous collaborative projects were announced between pharma companies and stem cell therapy contract manufacturers for future projects during this period.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 310-page report provides 111 tables and 185 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the stem cell therapy contract manufacturing market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including scale of operation, size of contract manufacturer, and source of stem cells, type of stem cells, and end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing stem cell therapy contract manufacturing market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Regulatory Backing for Advancing Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing

Government regulations and policies employ substantial influence in shaping the landscape of the stem cell therapy sector. Stringent regulatory frameworks and guidelines exert an impact on the fabrication, quality management, and distribution of products derived from stem cells, subsequently resonating within the realm of contract manufacturing services. The field of stem cell therapy holds immense promise in reshaping healthcare through its provision of inventive therapeutic avenues for diverse ailments and conditions. Within this context, the pivotal role of stem cell therapy contract manufacturing services comes to the fore, facilitating the production and conveyance of these treatments. Notable regulatory entities in this arena encompass the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR).

Innovative Product Development through use of Stem Cell Therapy is boosting the outsourcing market

The surging advancement in stem cell therapy's product development stands as a pivotal catalyst propelling the need for contract manufacturing solutions within the healthcare sector. Stem cell therapy represents a swiftly evolving arena, holding substantial promise for the treatment of diverse maladies and afflictions. By entrusting manufacturing to Contract Manufacturing Organizations, companies can harness their proficiencies and prowess, allowing them to channel their efforts toward alternative dimensions of product development and commercialization. This approach paves the way for accelerated time-to-market for stem cell therapies and a reduction in overall developmental expenditures. The escalating requirement for contract manufacturing solutions in the domain of stem cell therapy can be attributed to numerous factors encompassing specialization and adeptness, scalability and adaptability, cost-efficiency, and alignment with regulatory standards. For instance, in February 2023, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology announced a groundbreaking cell therapy trial for chronic heart failure with low ejection fraction (EF) showcased the latent of mesenchymal precursor cells in addressing inflammation. This trial marked the largest of its kind till date.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/stem-cell-therapy-contract-manufacturing-market-2023/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Strong Product Pipeline is expected to boost the Market Growth

Developers of stem cell therapies frequently opt to delegate manufacturing processes to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). This circumstance offers a noteworthy avenue for providers of contract manufacturing services to broaden their array of clients and augment their revenue streams. The prevalent approach involves forging collaborations between developers of stem cell therapies and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). Such alliances grant access to specialized manufacturing proficiencies, expertise, and infrastructure, thereby serving as a driving force behind the growth of the contract manufacturing services market. For instance, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. announced an exclusive option and license agreement with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. This agreement focuses on the creation of innovative induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines deficient in beta 2 microglobulin (B2M), which Lineage plans to evaluate for their potential use in developing cell transplant therapies.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the stem cell therapy contract manufacturing market are AbbVie Inc., AGC Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent Inc., Cytiva, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Lonza, Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec. Prominent players within this market have adopted an array of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, substantial investments in research and development, collaborative endeavours, partnerships, regional business amplification, and the introduction of pioneering products.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, FUJIFILM Corporation unveiled its intentions to establish a commercial office in Tokyo, with the objective of enhancing sales support and customer service for their Contract Development and Manufacturing services in the Biologics and Advanced Therapies sector.

In June 2023, Lonza and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the production of Vertex's portfolio of investigational stem cell-derived islet cell therapies, designed to produce insulin for individuals with T1D. This collaboration is primarily focused on advancing the VX-880 and VX-264 programs, both of which are presently undergoing clinical trials.

In March 2023, Pfizer Inc. and Seagen Inc. revealed a definitive merger agreement, with Pfizer's acquisition of Seagen. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire Seagen for US$229 per Seagen share in cash, resulting in a total enterprise value of US$43 billion.





To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com