The Satellite IoT Communications Market 2023-2027: Unveiling Satellite IoT Strategies - Report Highlights Orbcomm's Evolution into End-to-End Solution Provider

The global satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market is experiencing robust growth, presenting immense opportunities for businesses worldwide. A recent study conducted by industry leader Berg Insight provides a comprehensive overview of the satellite IoT landscape, offering insights into emerging trends, market forecasts, and strategies of key players.

The global satellite IoT subscriber base exceeded a significant milestone, surpassing 4.5 million in 2022. This growth is projected to accelerate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6 percent, reaching an impressive 23.9 million units by 2027. This growth is driven by the increasing need for connectivity in remote areas where terrestrial networks are limited, making satellite IoT a critical solution for applications such as agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas exploration, utilities, construction, and government services.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The study encompasses 44 satellite IoT operators, including established incumbents and emerging low Earth orbit (LEO) smallsat constellations. Dominant Players: Leading the market are satellite IoT network giants like Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat, and Globalstar. Iridium saw substantial growth, increasing its subscriber base by 20 percent in the last year to serve 1.5 million subscribers.

Orbcomm stands out as it transitions from being a dedicated satellite operator to an end-to-end solution provider, offering services on its own network and partnering with Inmarsat and other networks.

Orbcomm stands out as it transitions from being a dedicated satellite operator to an end-to-end solution provider, offering services on its own network and partnering with Inmarsat and other networks. Emerging Projects: A host of new initiatives have emerged in the market, such as Astrocast, AST SpaceMobile, Kepler Communications, Kineis, Ligado Networks, Myriota, Omnispace, and more, driven by the concept of low-earth orbit nano satellites.

Hybrid Solutions: Collaboration between satellite and mobile operators for hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity, as exemplified by Telefonica & Sateliot, Deutsche Telekom & Intelsat/Skylo, and Soracom & Astrocast, is becoming a trend with significant future potential.

Global Market Outlook: The report presents a 360-degree view of the satellite IoT ecosystem, forecasts and trends, operator market shares, and comprehensive global and regional market forecasts extending to 2027.

Answering Critical Questions:

The report addresses key questions such as the most relevant IoT applications for satellite connectivity, the impact of emerging LEO nanosatellite constellations on the market, regional developments in North America, Europe, China, and the rest of the world, and the evolution of the global satellite IoT market in the next five years.

Who Should Read this Report:

Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, satellite operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, the "Satellite IoT Communications Market" report offers indispensable insights into the burgeoning satellite IoT connectivity market.

Key Topics Covered:

The report delves into various aspects of the satellite IoT landscape:

Introduction to satellite IoT technologies, including traditional GEO constellations and modern LEO constellations.

Satellite IoT constellations, orbit types, space junk challenges, frequency bands, latency, coverage, and capacity.

Market analysis of incumbent satellite IoT operators and the new wave of LEO constellations.

Regional trends in Europe, North America, China, and the rest of the world.

Profiles and strategies of prominent satellite operators across the globe.

Company Profiles and Strategies:

The report offers insights into the strategies and initiatives of a wide range of satellite operators, including:

European satellite operators: Astrocast, EchoStar Mobile, Eutelsat, Fossa Systems, Hiber, Inmarsat, Kineis, Lacuna Space, OneWeb, OQ Technology, Sateliot, and more.

North American satellite operators: Amazon, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, Globalstar, Iridium, Kepler Communications, Ligado Networks, Omnispace, Orbcomm, Skylo, Starlink (SpaceX), Swarm Technologies, and others.

Chinese satellite operators: CASC and CASIC, Commsat, Galaxy Space, Geely, Guodian Tech, Head Aerospace, and more.

Rest of World satellite operators: Fleet Space Technologies, hiSky, Innova Space, Myriota, Roscosmos, Sky and Space Company, Thuraya, and others.

This comprehensive report offers businesses a deep understanding of the satellite IoT connectivity market, unlocking potential growth opportunities and shaping future strategies.





