Amerant Bank, the Official Hometown Bank of University of Miami Athletics, Announces Expanded Sponsorship Agreement

Coral Gables, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the Official ‘Hometown Bank’ of University of Miami Athletics, today announced an expansion of its partnership with the University’s Athletic Department. The five-year extension gives the bank more prominent brand exposure, enhanced programs designed to support consumer banking, and more opportunities for community-focused programming.

“The initial year of our partnership was so well embraced by our team members, clients and the South Florida community, that the idea of expanding our relationship seemed the logical evolution,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “We share community-focused values with the University of Miami, and expanding the scope and term of our partnership allows us to further those opportunities.”

The multi-year partnership, which currently includes Hurricanes football, basketball and baseball programs, as well as a presence across all University of Miami Athletics programs, will now also feature increased marquee branding during football games at Hard Rock Stadium, floor apron signage at men’s and women’s basketball games at the Watsco Center, and expanded post-season digital and advertising opportunities and targeted marketing. It also entails additional community engagement with youth programs, the school’s Military Appreciation program, and the opportunity to sponsor campus programs such as “Spring and Fall Orientation” and “Family Weekend”.

“We have appreciated our mutually beneficial partnership with Amerant Bank during this first year of our multi-year program,” said Chris Maragno, SVP, Hurricanes Partnerships, “and very much look forward to their increased participation.”

The initial year of the relationship included support for Elementary School Day programming and youth sports clinics, along with a number of other educational elements. The bank also served as sponsor to Miami Hurricanes’ Hometown Hero program, which celebrates the brave men and women who serve our country and local community.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.co m.

Attachment