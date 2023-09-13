Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LESL). The lawsuit alleges Leslie’s made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: “(1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie’s could not ‘guarantee availability’ of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling.”



If you bought shares of Leslie’s between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/leslies/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 7, 2023.

